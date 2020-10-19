University Credit Union’s New Online and Mobile e*branch

University Credit Union is excited to announce our new Online and Mobile e*branch powered by Q2 for all your digital financial service needs. University Credit Union understands that having access to your account information from anywhere at any time is important to everyone. Therefore, we went out and searched for the best e*branch that we could find. On October 20, 2020, University Credit Union will be rolling out a brand-new platform for our members to utilize. This new version of e*branch and Mobile e*branch will have the look and feel of a modern digital experience. Some of the enhancements include:

Complete Listing of All Accounts – be able to view all accounts and loans that you are authorized to see. This includes children’s accounts and any other account where you are a joint owner. No longer will you need to log out and back in to see your other accounts.

New Multifactor Authentication – the days of challenge questions are over. With the new e*branch you will be prompted to provide a security access code (SAC) when logging in from a device that is not known to us. You will receive that code via text, email or telephone call.

User Customizable Screens – view information in the order and fashion you wish to see it. Save your settings and see them in that order every time you login no matter which device you choose to use.

Omni Platform – no need to learn different programs for your smartphone or tablet versus your online experience. The platform adapts to each device allowing you to easily find and sort through your finances.

Mastercard Statements and Transaction History – see transaction history plus retrieve statements all from within the new e*branch platform.

Account Aggregation – consolidate all of your financial activity into a single interface where you can manage your entire portfolio.

Budgeting – you will be able to quickly and easily see where you are spending or saving your money.

Integrated Bill Payer – no longer will you need to go to a different screen or website to perform these functions. All information will be accessible straight from your device.

Person to Person – University Credit Union is bringing our own version of the extremely popular cash paying apps, we call it e*Pay! Conveniently send funds to friends and family instantly via the new Online e*branch or Mobile e*branch app. Sending money as easily as going to an ATM.

Interactive Branch/ATM Map – quickly find the nearest branch or ATM in your area with our new interactive map that will get where you want to go.

Statements from All Devices – Access to your statements from your PC, tablet or smartphone with the tab of your finger. No need to get paper statements anymore.

Card Controls – you will soon be able to control purchases and alerts for your University Credit Union Mastercard from one simple location.

New Bill Payer – exciting new bill payment solution with integration directly into your new e*branch. Pay your bills with ease. Send your friends and family money quickly and easily from any device. Even add a personal message, such as "Happy Birthday" to your payee.

So get ready for new Online and Mobile e*branch from your University Credit Union! Have access to your account information from anywhere, at any time. October 20, 2020, is the roll out for this brand-new platform. So, open your account today and be ready for this exciting new financial services digital experience!