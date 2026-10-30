Vantage Point: Dr. Jacquie and Alex Del Rosario Discuss Raising Resilient Children

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Are parents simply raising their children—or preparing them for life?

That question guides this episode of Vantage Point, featuring Dr. Jacquie Del Rosario, founder of ReCapturing the Vision, and her son, Alex Del Rosario, who introduces himself as the organization’s CEO. Together, they explore how everyday parenting decisions can help children develop independence, responsibility and the confidence to navigate challenges.

Drawing on their experiences as a mother and son, along with Alex’s perspective as a father of two, the conversation offers a personal look at intentional parenting and the lessons children carry into adulthood.

Building Skills Beyond Following Rules

One of the discussion’s central themes is the difference between encouraging compliance and building capability. Dr. Jacquie invites parents to consider whether their expectations are helping children develop judgment, manage emotions and understand the consequences of their choices.

Rather than focusing only on whether a child follows instructions, she emphasizes preparing children to think for themselves and handle situations beyond the home.

Alex connects that idea to encouraging effort and teaching principles. He describes the importance of helping children take pride in doing their best while recognizing that achievement can look different for each child.

Turning Everyday Responsibilities Into Life Lessons

The conversation also examines how household routines can become opportunities to practice independence.

From setting the table to putting away toys and choosing school clothes, Dr. Jacquie and Alex share examples of giving children responsibilities with clear expectations and guidance. Alex describes how he encourages his children to care for their belongings and restore their play spaces after using them.

Their approach centers on helping children participate, solve problems and take ownership of tasks as their abilities develop.

Keeping Communication Open

Dr. Jacquie and Alex highlight the value of asking thoughtful questions and making room for meaningful conversations.

Instead of always supplying an answer, they discuss inviting children to explain what they think, consider another perspective and reflect on how their actions affect others. They also explore how conversations established early in childhood can help parents stay connected as children enter their teenage years.

For Alex, those open discussions were an important part of growing up. He reflects on the value of having parents he could approach with questions, including sensitive subjects.

Working Through Differences in Parenting

The discussion extends to the relationship between parents and how differences in upbringing, personality and communication can affect their approach to raising children.

Dr. Jacquie emphasizes that agreeing on broad values is only part of the process. Parents also need to discuss what those values look like in practice, including expectations, tone and how they respond to disagreements.

The conversation underscores the importance of finding common ground and repairing relationships after conflict.

Recognizing Strengths and Encouraging Courage

As the episode concludes, Dr. Jacquie and Alex reflect on helping children face unfamiliar situations while recognizing their individual strengths.

Alex shares his experience growing up with a stutter, and they discuss the encouragement and speech therapy he received. Their exchange brings the conversation back to a central message: preparing children for life involves understanding who they are and helping them build the confidence to participate, learn and persevere.

Watch the full Vantage Point conversation with Dr. Jacquie and Alex Del Rosario for their perspectives on parenting, family communication and preparing children for adulthood.

For more information about ReCapturing the Vision, visit www.rtv.org.