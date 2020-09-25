Virtual Feast with the Beasts raises $218k+ for Zoo Miami

Feast with the Beasts (FWTB) is the legendary fundraiser that annually takes place at the Zoo in March. The in-person event, postponed due to COVID-19, took place virtually on August 28, 2020.

Zoo Miami Foundation and Zoo Miami hosted the first virtual Feast with the Beasts on August 28, 2020 and raised more than $218,000 to support wildlife education and conservation programs at Zoo Miami. Like so many other institutions, the Zoo and foundation faced tremendous challenges in trying to make up for the lost revenue due to the forced pandemic closure for 140 days. Thankfully, Zoo Miami opened its doors again to visitors on September 15th.

Feast with the Beasts returned in its 24th year virtually on Zoo Miami’s YouTube channel with its host as the one and only Ron Magill. Guests attended FOR FREE this unique zoo virtual experience with wild animal encounters and celebrity guest appearances by music legend and Miami royalty Gloria Estefan, NBA legend and the leader of the Miami Heat’s first NBA Championship, Shaquille O’Neal, musical icon KC from KC and the Sunshine Band, ESPN television and radio host, Dan LeBatard and best-selling author and syndicated humor columnist Dave Barry. In addition, guests enjoyed a special musical performance by Latin Grammy Award Winning artist, Nestor Torres.

Viewers also were able to enjoy a host of interactive rooms that included chef demonstrations, mixology sessions by Bacardi, DJs, entertainment, and much more! The digital and mobile silent auction sold out of their wide variety of items including sports memorabilia, libations, unique zoo experiences and amazing wildlife photography by Ron Magill.

Still interested in supporting the zoo? The virtual program and special rooms can still be accessed at www.fwtb.org. Donations can be made through https://one.bidpal.net/fwtb/browse/all.

Feast with the Beasts owes its success to its many generous sponsors. Their support has made it possible to raise millions of dollars over the years to help support the care and enrichment of thousands of animals as well as the development and implementation of innovative education programs that instill a passion for wildlife and its conservation for future generations.

