WALKING ON THE MOON DOES NOT KEEP YOU FROM AGING

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, is 90 years old and has met his fourth wife. The bad news, the kids don’t like her.

Here’s what we know from media reports; Dr. Aldrin has sued two of his (3) children and his former manager. Two children, Andy and Jan, had asked a court to name them as guardians citing his loss of cognitive function and dementia. Warrior that he is, Colonel Aldrin (ret) came out fighting! He sued the kids, claimed they had transferred monies from his foundation for their personal use and used his credit cards without his permission and sabotaged his love life. He made an appearance on Good Morning America excoriating his children and accused them of exploiting the elderly.

The ousted manager, Christina Korp, states that “almost a year ago, some people began to exert undue influence on Buzz. These individuals began to actively try to drive a wedge between Buzz, his children and me, for what I fear is their own benefit.” Her argument is that because he has dementia he is vulnerable to manipulation.

My argument is that the kids and manager he is suing are doing exactly the same thing. This ‘fight’ is about who gets to manipulate Colonel Aldrin. His estate is valued at approximately $12 million. The two children are paid by the Aldrin foundation, as was the former manager.

In March of 2019 the children and father both withdrew their lawsuits. I’m only sad that a man who gave his life to service for our country (his children did not) has to defend his honor. The children did nothing for the $12 million but now feel as though its theirs to protect. I say, Buzz Aldrin’s life speaks for itself. Good for him making a last stand – no matter what the outcome!