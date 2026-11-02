West Kendall’s New Hometown Destination Starts on Main Street

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For many West Kendall families, a special dinner, an afternoon of shopping or a weekend outing with the kids still means getting in the car and heading east. City Park West Kendall is designed to help change that, giving residents more reasons to stay closer to home and more ways to enjoy time together.

At the heart of that vision is City Park Main Street, a walkable dining, shopping and entertainment district designed as a gathering place for all of West Kendall. More than a collection of stores, it is envisioned as a place with its own identity, where families can enjoy dinner outdoors, friends can meet for coffee, and neighbors can gather for events and weekend activities.

Plans call for a lively mix of restaurants, from local favorites to elevated dining, along with outdoor cafés, breweries and wineries. Artisanal shops and boutiques, wellness and lifestyle services, family-friendly attractions, and an entertainment plaza for community and cultural events will add even more ways to spend time together. A boardwalk winding through the district will connect these experiences and create an inviting place to stroll, explore and stay awhile.

Main Street is just one part of what City Park is planned to offer. Located east of Krome Avenue in West Kendall, City Park will include nearly 250 acres of parks, lakes and open space; more than 10 miles of trails; a resort-style lagoon and beach area; schools; entertainment; and a 10-acre community farm.

City Park will also include more than 2.5 million square feet of commercial space and is projected to support more than 36,000 total jobs, including approximately 13,000 permanent positions. That means more opportunities to work near where residents live, helping turn time once spent commuting into more time with family and friends.

West Kendall has continued to grow, welcoming new families and generations of residents, but the places where locals work, gather and enjoy their free time have not always grown with it. City Park Main Street is designed to help change that by giving the area a recognizable town center, a place that feels welcoming, active and distinctly West Kendall.

With Main Street at its center, City Park will bring more of life closer to home. Learn more at cityparkwestkendall.com.