Who makes sure the county delivers?

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The county budget has been approved. Now what? That is the question every taxpayer in Miami-Dade County should be asking.

We are talking about billions of dollars in public money, and once the votes are over and the budget is approved, the real work begins. Who is making sure the money is spent wisely? Who is checking whether projects are completed on time? And who answers to the taxpayers when promises are made but results do not follow?

I have been saying for some time that Miami-Dade County should strive to become the best-run county in America. That does not happen by passing a budget, holding press conferences or announcing new programs. It happens when government sets clear goals, measures performance and takes responsibility for the results. With a budget of approximately $14.3 billion for the 2026–27 fiscal year, the public deserves more than assurances that everything is under control. We deserve to see what our money is accomplishing.

Here is what I would like to see: a simple, public scoreboard that shows residents how county government is performing. Every major department should have clear goals and deadlines. If the county approves a road project, tell us how much it will cost, when it is supposed to be finished and whether it is on schedule. If a project goes over budget or misses its deadline, explain why. If the county awards a contract, show taxpayers what they are paying for and whether the contractor is delivering what was promised.

If a department is supposed to improve customer service, publish the numbers. How many complaints were received? How many were resolved? How long did residents have to wait for an answer? These are basic questions, and taxpayers should not have to file public records requests or make endless phone calls to get answers.

The mayor and the 13 county commissioners each have important responsibilities. The mayor’s administration manages county operations and carries out the budget. The commissioners approve the budget, establish policy and provide oversight. They may not always agree on every decision, but accountability cannot stop once the budget passes. The public needs to know who is responsible for making sure the approved spending produces the promised results. When a project falls behind, a contract fails to deliver or a department repeatedly misses its goals, somebody needs to explain what happened and what is being done to correct it.

Let me make another point. Spending the money is not the same as doing the job. A department should not be considered successful simply because it uses its entire budget. Did it complete the work? Did it meet its deadline? Did it improve the service? Could it have done the job for less money? Those are the measurements that matter.

Good employees who find ways to save money and improve service should be recognized. Departments that fall short should explain why and put a plan in place to improve. That is not about attacking government employees. It is about respecting the taxpayers who pay their salaries and fund the services they provide.

Miami-Dade County has the resources, the workforce and the responsibility to set a high standard for local government. But if we want to be among the best-run counties in America, we need to prove it through results. Publish the goals. Track the spending. Report the progress. Make the information easy for every resident to understand.

The budget has been approved. Now it is time to deliver. I want to see the mayor and all 13 commissioners make accountability a priority and show residents what their tax dollars are accomplishing. We should not measure county government by how much money it spends or how many programs it announces. We should measure it by whether it gets the job done.

If you wish to reach Grant Miller with questions or ideas, call or text to 305-323-8206.

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