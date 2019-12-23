YOUNG South Florida Musicians BRING MUSICAL SPLENDOR TO Zoo Lights

1 of 5

The Zoo Lights event at Zoo Miami lights up the South Florida holiday season every year, and South Florida Music’s piano students lit up the Sami Family Ampitheater with a medley of holiday favorites Saturday night December 14 in front of a packed crowd.

Zoo Lights is a well attended event that provides a rare opportunity every December to visit the zoo at night with millions of lights providing a unique zoo experience.

This is the fourth year that South Florida Music has performed at Zoo Lights.

“Supporting Zoo Miami and celebrating Zoo Lights with our young pianists is an annual celebration of music and the holiday season,” said Director Dr. Joy Galliford. “This performance allows us to provide a gift to our community who continually supports our South Florida Music musicians. Working with our young musicians and unlocking their potential through music is a thrilling experience for me!.

The performance included piano pieces and singing, with the 2nd years playing a medley of songs including Ode to Joy, and the 3rd Year students following up with Deck the Halls and Jingle Bells, before the two groups came together for a raucous rendition of Feliz Navidad.

Kalyan Domond, whose seven year old daughter, Suraya, is in the 2nd year progam said “Performances like this show the power of Dr. Joy to see and nurture the music ability of each child. Dr. Joy has a unique combination of patience and a commitment to excellence that brings out the best in our kids.”

The performance was a warm up for the 2nd year’s upcoming performance at Disney’s Waterside Stage on Friday, January 3, 2020, where the group will perform an energetic repertoire comprised of both Disney and classic compositions, song and dance.

The 3rd year students performed at Disney last year and all of them are National Piano Guild members, which is a testimony to their dedication, commitment and high level of musicianship.

“Watching these young musicians and their parents prepare for this performance is always a favorite of mine,” said Dr. Joy. “Each one exceeds our expectations and are an inspiration to all who attend our show.”

Almost all of these young musicians began their musical journeys as babies in early childhood music classes at South Florida Music. Classes are held at various locations throughout Miami-Dade County, including Redeemer Church in South Miami, Christ the King Lutheran Church and Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest, Central Presbyterian Church in Kendall, St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove, and Crossbridge Church in Key Biscayne.