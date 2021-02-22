YWCA South Florida’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge returns

YWCA South Florida has announced the return of the 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge in honor of Black History Month, based on the community’s overwhelming desire to engage on issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership following the organization’s recent launch of the Until Justice Just Is campaign.

For a century, YWCA South Florida’s direct services and public policy advocacy efforts have delivered measurable results on race and gender equity. The work must grow and, based on the idea that it takes 21 days to build a habit, YWCA South Florida is relaunching its 21-Day Challenge to continue heightening the collective community’s ability to end racial and social injustices, until justice just is.

Now until Mar. 15, YWCA South Florida’s 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge is creating a neutral ground for participants to learn, grow, and discuss how racism and bias impact everyday life and communities at large. Participants can expect eye-opening content covering a wide range of justice topics, from education and criminal justice reform to public health and voting. Participants will unpack history and its ties to racism in our country daily to build an undeniable new base of knowledge.

This year, challenge participants will see entirely new resources dedicated to the critical history and issues of Race and Economics, and, in collaboration with Univision Miami, YWCA South Florida will simultaneously launch 21 Días de Acción for South Florida’s Spanish-speaking community.

Corporate and nonprofit teams who have accepted this year’s challenge, including Kaufman Rossin, BankUnited, rbb Communications, KPMG, and Gensler. YWCA South Florida anticipates the challenge will have an even greater reach than the initiative saw in 2020 with more than 4,500 participants across 153 cities.

“Racism can spread like a disease corroding the health of our community if it goes unchecked. Through the 21-Day Challenge, we are building up our community’s immunity against racism by developing a basic understanding and empathy on the implications of social inequality and racial injustice,” said Kerry-Ann Royes, CEO of YWCA South Florida. “In 2020, we ignited 22,000 conversations during the 21-Day Challenge, by the end of 2021 we hope to triple the number of conversations with the support of our generous partners and actionable programming that brings communities closer together to create an equitable and just environment for all.”

To learn more about the challenge and how to get involved, visit www.ywcasouthflorida.org.