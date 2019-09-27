Zoo Boo returns to Zoo Miami Oct 26 & 27

Kids 12 and under will enjoy trick-or-treating, fun activities, costume contests and more

On October 26 & 27, 2019, families with kids 12 and under are invited to Zoo Miami to trick-or-treat at Zoo Boo, one of South Florida’s premier Halloween events. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and is included with Zoo admission.

Zoo Boo guests are invited to come out in their best costumes to enjoy face painting, Fang-tastic Costume Contests by Main Street Dental with prizes, photo ops, Halloween crafts and performances by Actors Playhouse Musical Miracles at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm. Plus, guests can watch as some of our animals tear into their own Halloween enrichment treats (see complete schedule at www.zoomiami.org). The event will also feature booths with activities and giveaways from the following sponsors:

97.3 The Hits

Florida Panthers Foundation

Zoo Miami’s Education Department

KIND Bars

Total Dental Family Care

Sonrie Dental Studio

Ocaquatics

Casa Smiles Pediatric Dentistry + Orthodontics

Cycle Bar premium indoor cycling

PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality)

UHealth Jackson Urgent Care

Kumon Learning Center

Sage Dental

Metro by T-mobile

Planet Air Sports

Members and children under the age of 2 enter free to Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami. Parking is also free. Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33177. Save time, buy your tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org. More information on Zoo Boo is available at www.zoomiami.org.