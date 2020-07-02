ZOO MIAMI CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY ON JULY 4TH, 2020

Zoo Miami celebrates 40 years of conservation work and wildlife education from July 3-5th with 40% off admission

Zoo Miami celebrates its 40th birthday on July 4th with a celebration from July 3-5th where zoo guests will receive 40% off admission. Each day zoo visitors will enjoy sweet giveaways and DJs spinning the latest hits. A special timeline highlighting Zoo Miami’s greatest accomplishments over the last 40 years will be on display. And for some additional fun, the zoo will have a prize patrol handing out surprise goodies. The animals will also be celebrating with enrichment items that guests can watch them enjoy. See schedule below:

July 3 10:15 am Greater One Horned Rhino 1:30 pm

Gibbons and Siamangs 4 pm Sumatran Tiger July 4 10:15 am Spider monkeys 2 pm Asian elephants 4 pm North American river otters July 5 10:15 am Tree kangaroos 1:30 pm Saki monkeys 4 pm Meerkats

As a bonus, guests will be able to catch Dinosaurs Live! presented by Metro by T-mobile. The exhibit showcases more than 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and displays that look like the real animals that once existed! See these extinct creatures come back to life in this extraordinary outdoor Jurassic adventure that is included with Zoo admission and now extended through October 4th.

Facial coverings are now required in all public spaces inside and outdoors. Advanced reservations are also required and tickets should be purchased online at shop.zoomiami.org. Regular Zoo admission is $22.95 per adult plus tax and $18.95 per child (ages 3-12) plus tax. For more information on Zoo Miami’s 40th birthday and any COVID-19 developments that may affect visitation, go to zoomiami.org.