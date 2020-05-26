Zoo Miami opens June 1

ZOO MIAMI SET TO REOPEN TO VISITORS ON JUNE 1, 2020

Zoo Miami Members enter early May 27-31

Zoo Miami will reopen to visitors on Monday, June 1st with limited capacity and safety requirements that follow the Miami-Dade County Executive Orders, “New Normal” guidelines and current CDC and State Health Department guidelines. Zoo Miami members will be admitted early from May 27-31.

Before heading out to the zoo, visitors and members should go to www.zoomiami.org and click on the pop-up, or under “Plan Your Visit,” for a complete guide and video with Ron Magill detailing our “New Normal.” There will be a daily limited capacity to ensure social distancing. Guests must pre-purchase tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org and Zoo Miami members must make online reservations to obtain free tickets atshop.zoomiami.org/member. A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction. In addition, guests ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering to enter Zoo Miami. Zoo-themed masks are available for purchase online at giftshop.zoomiami.org and at the gift shop at various price points and while supplies last.

Additional procedures being implemented include one-way only directional floor decals in the following exhibits: Wings of Asia, Critter Connection, Amazon and Beyond, and Florida: Mission Everglades to maintain social distancing guidelines. To limit touch points, rentals of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters will now be available online at shop.zoomiami.org, with limited quantities available, and sanitized after every use. Indoor buildings will be open at half the normal capacity. To minimize contact between guests and animals, the following experiences will remain closed: animal feedings (camel, giraffe, parrot, and rhino), playgrounds, rides (carousel, Lostman’s River Boat Rides, paddle boats), water play areas and zookeeper talks and presentations.

As always, outside food will not be permitted and food concessions will be open. Seating areas at these locations have been placed at a minimum of six feet apart to allow for social distancing.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe,” said Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse.

Zoo Miami staff will also be following special safety measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Zoo Miami team members and volunteers who interact with guests will be required to wear face coverings while working. Employees working with guests will have their temperature checked daily before their work shift. Zoo Miami will maintain their high standards of cleanliness and add additional measures such as increasing the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day including restrooms. Additional hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the zoo and spaced according to CDC guidelines.

Guests and members that need to make changes to their tickets should contact zoomiami@miamidade.gov or 305-251-0400, ext. 0, 24 hours before their scheduled visit.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 street, Miami, FL 33177. General zoo admission, $22.95/adult, plus tax and $18.95/child (3-12) plus tax, should be purchased online at shop.zoomiami.org. Zoo Miami Members must reserve free tickets in advance at shop.zoomiami.org/member. Children under two and parking are FREE. Zoo Miami’s hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ticket booths close at 4 p.m.

Though these are the guidelines established at the time of this writing, this is an unprecedented situation where changes and updates are certain to occur as time progresses so guests are strongly encouraged to visit our website at www.zoomiami.org to be sure of the latest regulations and requirements.