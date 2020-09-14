Zoo Miami Set to Reopen to Visitors on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zoo Miami will reopen to visitors on Tuesday, September 15th with limited capacity and safety requirements that follow the Miami-Dade County Executive Orders, “New Normal” guidelines and current CDC and State Health Department guidelines. Zoo Miami last closed on July 4th after having reopened on June 1st to the general public.

Before heading out to the zoo visitors are to pre-purchase tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org and Zoo Miami members should make online reservations at shop.zoomiami.org/member to obtain free tickets. A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction. There will be a daily limited capacity to ensure social distancing. In addition, all guests ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering at all times at Zoo Miami due to Emergency Order 20-20. Zoo-themed masks are available for purchase online at giftshop.zoomiami.org and at the gift shop at various price points while supplies last.

Additional procedures include one-way only directional floor decals in the following exhibits: Critter Connection, Amazon and Beyond, and Florida: Mission Everglades to maintain social distancing guidelines. To limit touch points, rentals of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters are available online at shop.zoomiami.org, with limited quantities available, and sanitized after every use. To minimize contact between guests, the following experiences will remain closed: animal feedings (camel, giraffe, parrot, and rhino), playgrounds, rides (carousel, Lostman’s River Boat Rides, paddle boats), water play areas and zookeeper talks and presentations.

As always, outside food will not be permitted and food concessions will be open. For added safety and convenience, now food from Oasis Grille can be ordered via mobile devices via an in park QR code and at https://zoomiami.myncrsilver.com/. Guests can order in advance and pay by phone. They can also set up a pick-up time at a designated area without having to wait in line. Seating areas at food locations have been placed at a minimum of six feet apart to allow for social distancing.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe,” said Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse.

Zoo Miami staff will also be following special safety measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Zoo Miami team members and volunteers will have their temperature checked daily before their work shift and will be required to wear face coverings. Zoo Miami will maintain their high standards of cleanliness and add additional measures such as increasing the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day including restrooms. Additional hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the zoo and spaced according to CDC guidelines.

Guests and members that need to make changes to their tickets should contact zoomiami@miamidade.gov or 305-251-0400, ext. 0, 24 hours before their scheduled visit.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 street, Miami, FL 33177. General zoo admission, $22.95/adult, plus tax and $18.95/child (3-12) plus tax, should be purchased online at shop.zoomiami.org. Zoo Miami Members and Summer Savings Passholders should reserve free tickets in advance at shop.zoomiami.org/member. Children under two and parking are FREE. Zoo Miami’s hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ticket booths close at 4 p.m.

Though these are the guidelines established at the time of this writing, this is an unprecedented situation where changes and updates are certain to occur as time progresses so guests are strongly encouraged to visit our website at www.zoomiami.org to be sure of the latest regulations and requirements.