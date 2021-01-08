Zoo Miami’s New Conservation Action Center Presented by the Marc and Robin Osheroff Family Opens January 16-17, 2021

The Conservation Action Center is an indoor, interactive exhibit with a focus on local and global conservation. The first 500 people that visit on opening weekend will receive a free gift.

Zoo Miami is opening the Conservation Action Center (CAC), presented by the Marc and Robin Osheroff Family, on January 16-17, 2021. The center is an immersive, interactive exhibition experience that introduces guests to conservation stories, both globally and locally. Guests will be able to learn what they have in common with a polar bear and crawl through a larger than life python while learning about the impacts of invasive species. Visitors will see how fast they can scoop the “poop” into compost bins in “What’s the Poop?” and whack out environmental threats in “Habitat Whack-A-Mole.” They will touch a “robo-frog” and see how they help save frogs in the Amazon! They’ll explore the “Finding a Shared Habitat” house to see how their everyday actions at home impact their ecosystem and experience how environments come to life as they pledge to take action on behalf of wildlife. The Conservation Action Center tells powerful and personal stories of animals and people alike. Guests will discover their connections to conservation and see how they are helping to save species!

“Human kindness is not an endangered species.” This inspirational message above the entry of Zoo Miami’s new Conservation Action Center sets the tone for what visitors can expect from this one-of-a-kind interpretive exhibit.

More than five years in the making, the Conservation Action Center transforms the former Dr. Wilde’s World building located in the heart of Zoo Miami into a highly immersive exhibit. The CAC is the public face of the Zoo’s research and conservation efforts and allows for guests to explore and learn about how conservation connects us all.

As they wind through the exhibit areas of the Conservation Action Center, guests will be introduced to wildlife and nature conservation issues in Florida and from around the world through compelling storytelling and play. Many of the stories feature the work of Zoo Miami’s own zookeepers, medical staff, and researchers. The displays will provide fun, engaging, meaningful visitor experiences that help people to connect with, care for and conserve our wildlife and the environment.

The goals of the Conservation Action Center, using powerful, personal human and animal stories told through fun interactive exhibits, large colorful graphics, ambassador animal encounters, and hands on experiences, are to engage visitors so that they will:

Make an emotional connection to what is happening to nature and wildlife both around the world and in their own backyard,

Develop an understanding of the urgency of the situation,

Know there is hope with change, and

Be compelled to act to effect change.

From the exterior of the building, with its beautiful murals hand painted by local Cuban/ American artist Juan Travieso to the colorful, high quality immersive exhibits designed and fabricated by the award winning Split Rock Studios out of St. Paul, Minnesota, the Conservation Action Center is sure to be a show-stopper.

“The Conservation Action Center aims to make human kindness much more common, by sharing stories of caring actions, engaging people in thoughtful activities, and inspiring them to take conservation actions that will effect change for generations to come,” said Carol Kruse, Zoo Miami Director.

Primary funding for the project came from several incredible donors and sponsors. Marc and Robin Osheroff gave a generous matching gift of $500,000. Zoo Miami Foundation is indebted to the Osheroffs for helping us promote the CAC’s mission and to encourage others to give. The Zoo is also pleased to have secured $412,000 from State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and $300,000 from Florida Power & Light Company and its charitable arm NextEra Energy Foundation. FPL’s long history in helping the threatened American crocodile is featured in the exhibit. The Zoo also proudly acknowledges the Romano Family Foundation for their $75,000 gift that made possible the Florida Natives exhibit inside the CAC.

“Zoo Miami Foundation is grateful to the Osheroff family, the State of Florida, FPL and the Romano family for their generosity, partnership and alignment in our local and global conservation efforts. Together we understand the importance of taking care of our planet and protecting it,” said Bill Moore, ZMF President & CEO.