Legals 1.11.2021

70TH ANNIVERSARY BEAUX ARTS FESTIVAL OF ART GOES VIRTUAL JANUARY 16 – 17, 2021
Miami’s Longest – Running Fine Art Show is Free to the Public and Benefits the Lowe Art Museum. Beaux Arts will celebrate its 70th anniversary year...
VITAS Healthcare opens inpatient hospice unit near Baptist Hospital
Residents of Miami-Dade County now have improved access to compassionate end-of-life care through VITAS Healthcare’s newly constructed 16-bed inpatient hospice unit (IPU) at MedSquare...
Short Chef to conduct Zoom cooking demos
The Town of Cutler Bay, as part of its Active Adults series, will present a Zoom cooking demo on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10...