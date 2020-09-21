Home Legal Archives Legals 9.21.2020
Mayor Carlos Gimenez, The Steady Hand We Need in Congress
Hyper-partisanship is killing the politics of our beloved Country. Now, more than ever, we need to do what we can to send Representatives to...
Donna Shalala The Clear Choice For Congress
Two years ago, The Community Newspapers endorsed Donna Shalala for Florida’s Congressional 27th district, believing she was best prepared to fight for our community...
The Captain, gone but not forgotten.
In April of 1970, Bill Bowers, better known as” Captain”, opened the Captain’s Tavern in a converted post office building in a remote area...