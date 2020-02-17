“Bebito’s” offering cuban-retro glam and a modern approach to old Havana Cafecitos & Classics opens in miami beach

Hospitality Heavyweight Jason Odio Taps Culinary Dream Team of Star Chefs Henry Hane & Dallas Wynne Helm the Kitchen

Jason Odio, the restaurateur behind popular spots Baby Jane, Ariete and La Otra (previously Sidebar) is pleased to announce his latest culinary endeavor, Bebito’s, a dazzling Cuban-American café and bistro that recently opened at the newly-renovated Flamingo Point (1504 Bay Road #106 Miami, Beach, 33139). The team behind this new Miami Beach outpost includes all-star pastry chef Dallas Wynne and nationally renowned chef Henry Hane.

Bebito’s is both a neighborhood staple and Miami Beach dining destination. Chefs Wynne and Hane bring that same level of artistry and innovation to bistro classics and divine pastries that they have honed over the years to this new neighborhood cafe.

Bebito’s Private Label signature blend will be roasted locally in Miami featuring a powerful mix of Brazilian, Colombian and Ecuadorian beans. The brew will be offered in all traditional forms including a signature cafecito, traditional café con leche and many more variations. Non-dairy customizations like almond and coconut milks are offered as well.

The crave-worthy menu is comprised of items such as Chorizo Manchego Croquettas; Baked Egg with spinach, artichoke and cheese; Bebito’s Burger; Guava Miso Salmon Grain Bowl; Dallas’ Special Dulce de Leche Cookies; and a variety of Tostadas — Bebito’s version of a tartine with a Cuban twist. A well-curated wine list is also available and comprised of organic and biodynamic selections.

“The concept of Bebito’s pays homage to my family and heritage” said Odio, who named the café after his grandfather’s nickname ‘Bebito.’ “We aim to showcase our take on Cuban- American favorites with a modern, health conscious twist that speaks to a new generation.”

Celebrated designer Annhy Shim of Shim Projects brings a modern take on an old Cuban cafe, with iconic Old Havana motifs and a Caribbean color palette of pink and green. Antiqued emerald green glazed tile in a modern stacked pattern anchors the double height space, setting the backdrop for the front service counter which is formed entirely of green empress marble. The cushy banquettes are clad in pink vegan leather and velvet, while brass light fixtures have a vintage Deco feel. A custom wallpaper mural by Calico Sleek adds to the whimsical vibes.

The setting for Bebito’s compliments its home within Flamingo Point, whose interiors were also guided by Shim. Formerly Flamingo, the iconic building on the Miami Beach bayfront is currently being redeveloped to a luxury community that will offer penthouses and individual townhomes in addition to the fully renovated studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Bebito’s sits in a lush new courtyard centered on the Flamingo Point plaza that offers a green escape for those who wish to enjoy their cafecito outside.

With new full street access, 100-seat space with free Wi-Fi throughout, Bebito’s is designed for residents and guests to use throughout the day. Diners can enjoy their morning coffee courtesy of a pink La Marzocco coffee machine (aka the “Balthazar of Cuban Coffee”) either inside or in the lounge areas on the new outdoor front plaza. A large communal banquette table is ideal for sharing ideas and a midday cafecito break. Counter seating has outlets for easy access and the mezzanine level is available for lounging longer.

HOURS:

Bebito’s is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 7 days a week