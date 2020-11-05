﻿Tackling COVID-19 ﻿Together

As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, local government, businesses and the public need to work together to stop the transmission of the virus.

Miami-Dade County is, no doubt, a great place to live, work and play. Simple actions—such as wearing face coverings in public, practicing six feet of social distancing and staying safer at home if you don’t need to go out—go a long way toward flattening the COVID-19 curve. Here are a few personal measures everyone must take to stay safe.

FACE COVERINGS

Wearing a face covering is currently required in Miami-Dade County. Studies have shown the potential transmission of COVID-19 decreases greatly when people wear face coverings. Face coverings help prevent the spread from person to person, whether it’s when speaking, breathing coughing or sneezing.

You can buy different varieties of face coverings or even make your own, but if you wear a disposable face covering, please remember not to litter and dispose of it correctly. If you wear a cloth face covering, wash it after every use.

SOCIAL DISTINCING

In addition to wearing a face covering, keeping a distance of six feet from non-household members helps curb the spread of COVID-19.

Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many people nearby, and close-contact settings such as close-range conversations.

SAFER AT HOME

To reduce the chance of spreading or transmitting COVID-19, it is always best to stay safer at home if you don’t need to go out for anything essential.

Persons with compromised immune systems should also stay home except for essential needs.

Of course, we all miss spending time with other families and friends, but creating a household bubble helps curb the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, emails, chats, phone and video conferences can help bring us closer while we’re apart.

BUSINESSES

Keeping businesses open is vital to our County’s economic health, but businessowners have responsibilities too. They’re required to carry out emergency orders on social distancing, face coverings and other mandates on their premises. If you see a business not complying, call 305-4-POLICE (305-476-5423).

SURGE TEAMS

While it may seem clear that when individuals do their part, we can save lives, the County continues to focus on public education. That’s why it has deployed Strategic Unified Response to Guideline Education (SURGE) Outreach teams.

Volunteers and County employees are visiting targeted neighborhoods providing residents and businesses with safety kits that include hand sanitizers and masks.

SURGE teams are also providing helpful tips to avoid transmitting or contracting COVID-19 while also sharing information about testing locations.

Getting the upper hand on this virus is a shared responsibility. We all must do our part so that we can get back to work, school and being together.

For more resources, visit www.miamidade.gov/coronavirus