1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH, MANAGED BY SH HOTELS & RESORTS, UNVEILS NEW SAFETY & HEALTH PROTOCOLS AS THEY REOPEN MONDAY, JUNE 1ST

1 Hotel South Beach, managed by SH Hotels & Resorts (1 Hotels – South Beach, Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Baccarat Hotels (New York) & Treehouse Hotels (London)), has announced its’ new safety and health protocols as they reopen to hotel guests on Monday, June 1st.

As an industry pioneer, SH Hotels & Resorts is committed to the health and safety of our team members and guests. Each property will have a newly implemented role, Director of Environmental Health & Safety, who will serve as a resource for guests and oversee the implementation of our new procedures.

The below procedures have been put in place to ensure guests and team member safety:

Prior to returning to work, all staff will be required to take a COVID-19 test, complete new onboarding and ongoing training sessions and pass a written exam on the new safety protocols

All guest rooms, elevators, and public spaces will be completely sanitized using hospital-grade EPA approved agents and virus-eliminating UV technologies

All main property entrances have been outfitted with a Thermal Temperature Scan that everyone must pass through. If a temperature of over 100.4°F registers, the guest will be discreetly escorted to a private area with the Director of Environmental Health and Safety for an additional temperature check. If confirmed over 100.4°F, hotel guests may quarantine in their room and non-hotel guests will be required to leave the property

Team members will also be temperature checked upon arrival at the employee entrance. If a temperature of over 100.4°F registers, team member will be asked to return home, quarantine and consult a medical professional

Masks must be worn at all times on property and if a guest or visitor does not have one, one will be provided

All public and team member areas will offer touchless hand sanitizer stations

Social distancing and sanitation guidance through lobby hosts, signage and monitoring throughout the property

Elevator capacity will be monitored in the lobby to adhere to social distancing guidelines and on-hand team members that will provide a touchless elevator experience

Elevators will be sanitized with hospital-grade EPA approved agents and a UV Technology Wand after every use

We have partnered with Dyson to provide additional in-room air filtration systems with UV and HEPA filters, available upon request

As per previous SH Hotel & Resorts protocols, air and water quality will be tested both prior to reopening and regularly thereafter.

PREPARING OUR PROPERTY FOR RE-OPENING

The entire property has undergone a pandemic response cleaning and surface testing to verify that there is no active viral load within the hotel. The Hotel has received a certification of the completion of Disinfection Services. While the hotel was closed, extensive preventative maintenance of the building’s systems was completed to ensure the hotels are performing at the highest quality. Prior to reopening, a third-party laboratory verification company tested the indoor air and water for quality according to EPA and ASHRAE standards. These activities will continue on a quarterly basis. Additionally, all team members returning to work will be tested prior and will need to provide a negative test certificate.

GUEST ARRIVAL

All guest luggage that enters the hotel will be sanitized curbside using UV technology, and if bell service is requested, additional UV sanitization will be completed prior to your belongings entering your room. Masks must be worn at all times on property and if a guest or visitor does not have one, one will be provided. Upon entry into the hotel, all guests and visitors will pass through the Thermal Temperature Scan. If a temperature of over 100.4°F registers, the guest will be discreetly escorted to a private area with the Director of Environmental Health and Safety for an additional temperature check. If confirmed over 100.4°F, hotel guests may quarantine in their room and non-hotel guests will be required to leave the property. Guests are encouraged to download our 1 Hotels App to allow for contactless communication i.e. front desk messaging, concierge support, submit service requests, order in-room dining, and check out of the hotel.

GUEST ROOMS

We have partnered with Dyson to provide additional in-room air filtration systems with UV and HEPA filters, available upon request. To ensure a comfortable guest experience, rooms will remain unoccupied for 48 hours in between stays and sanitized using both CDC-approved cleaning agents and activated oxygen sanitizing agents. As guests arrive in their room, they will notice a seal on the door. Cleaned rooms will then be closed with a seal that the guest will break upon entry. Guests will be welcomed with a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit prominently displayed in the room. Throughout the guest’s stay, rooms will be cleaned every three days unless requested otherwise in order to minimize staff and guest contact. Housekeeping will change PPE after every room cleaning. Turn down will only be available upon request. Extra precautions have been added to ensure room cleanliness in accordance with the CDC’s list of high touch points and through the use of sanitizing ozone spray and a UV Technology Wand. High touch point objects, including the remote and phone, will be cleaned and placed in drawers to signify they have been sterilized. Other high touch point objects, such as throw blankets and decorative pillows, have been removed.

HOTEL TEAM

Prior to returning to work, all staff will be required to take a COVID-19 test, complete new onboarding training sessions and pass a written exam on the new safety protocols. Upon arrival on property, staff will have their temperature taken, uniforms will be cleaned using CDC approved detergents, and each team member will be equipped with their own hand sanitizer and PPE (including masks) which will be worn at all times.

DINING

On-property restaurants will open in a phased approach with floor plans adjusted based on state direction. Updated spacious floor plans allow for dining at a safe distance, away from any other patrons. The serving team members will wear masks and gloves at all times and kitchen staff will practice rigorous cleaning processes. In addition, the management team has undergone ServSafe® certification, ensuring enhanced safety training and educational materials. 1 Hotel South Beach will open with in-room dining service with delivery to the pool decks and beach area as well as Neighbors, the hotel’s grab and go outlet. As a precautionary measure, all family style and buffet dining experiences will be eliminated.

PUBLIC SPACES

All guest rooms, elevators, and public spaces will be completely sanitized using hospital-grade EPA approved agents and virus-eliminating UV technologies. All public and team member areas will offer touchless hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing and sanitation guidance will be provided through lobby hosts, signage and monitoring throughout the property. Elevator capacity will be monitored in the lobby to adhere to social distancing guidelines and on-hand team members that will provide a touchless elevator experience. Elevators will be sanitized with hospital-grade EPA approved agents and a UV Technology Wand after every use. The Cabana and South Pool will be open and cleaned using sand filtration along with ozone with UV lights. The Beach Club, gym, and spa will open in a phased approach compliant with state guidance.

