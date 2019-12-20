2020 FOOD NETWORK & COOKING CHANNEL SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

Tickets are on sale now for the 19th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®). Capital One cardholders continue to enjoy exclusive pre-sale access to tickets for all SOBEWFF® events now through October 27. Returning to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. February 19 – 23, 2020, the Festival is comprised of more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. To date, the Festival has raised more than $30 million to support the education of the future leaders of the hospitality industry at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

During both the pre-sale and general ticket sales period, Capital One cardholders can take advantage of discounts and exclusive access through priority entry, early access, reserved seating, and more at select events. Capital One cardholders will also have access to purchase tickets for the following cardholder-only events while tickets are available:

Dinner hosted by Anne Burrell and Scott Conant (Thursday, February 20)

(Thursday, February 20) Dinner hosted by Ashley Christensen, Mike Lata and John Kunkel (Friday, February 21)

(Friday, February 21) Dinner hosted by Bobby Flay, Tommaso De Simone and Cosimo Cassano (Friday, February 21)

(Friday, February 21) Pie-Making Master Class hosted by Pink Pie (Saturday, February 22)

(Saturday, February 22) The popular CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series presented by My Fort Lauderdale Beach returns to the line-up with a variety of curated experiences including the addition of a family-friendly event, Foodie Movie Night in the Park taking place in Hallandale Beach . The series is designed to showcase some of the best of Broward County throughout the Festival weekend. This includes:

returns to the line-up with a variety of curated experiences including the addition of a family-friendly event, taking place in . The series is designed to showcase some of the best of Broward County throughout the Festival weekend. This includes: Ticket sales open to the general public online at sobewff.org at midnight on Monday, October 28 .

. “We’re excited to be the presenting sponsor of South Beach Wine & Food Festival® for the first time, as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable dining experiences,” said Lauren Liss, Vice President of U.S. Card at Capital One. “Capital One is always looking for new ways to provide our customers exclusive access to unique opportunities like SOBEWFF®, which offers events with some of the culinary world’s best talent.”

Dinner hosted by Michael Lomonaco and Johan Svensson

Dinner hosted by Marc Forgione and Jorlian Rivera

Drag Brunch hosted by Carson Kressley

Sandwich Showdown hosted by Jeff Mauro

Dinner hosted by Cat Cora and Paula DaSilva

Brunch hosted by Katie Lee & Geoffrey Zakarian

Dinner hosted by Joel Ehrlich

This year’s event program features a unique mix of Wine Spectator Wine Seminars, hands-on master class experiences, late-night parties, and family-friendly offerings – with several opportunities to enjoy the Festival at events priced at $100 and under. Fans will get to enjoy gourmet experiences from acclaimed chefs and culinary personalities from around the world hosting intimate wine and spirits-paired dinners during SOBEWFF® this year. This includes internationally-renowned talent like: Alessia Antinori (Marchesi Antinori), Christophe Bellanca (Culinary Director for Joël Robuchon USA), Tommaso De Simone (Chef, Lo Scoglio – Italy), Dario Cecchini (Chef, Antica Macelleria Cecchini – Italy), Mauro Colagreco (Chef Patron, Mirazur – France and Chef Partner, Florie’s at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach), Tomás Kalika (Chef, Mishiguene – Argentina), Marcus Notaro (Winemaker, Stag’s Leap), and many more. Additionally, the Festival’s themed walk-around tastings present fans with various opportunities to sip and savor wine, libations and bites to satiate even the most discerning palate. This includes:

Craft-y Happy Hour hosted by Marc Murphy

Feeding the World hosted by José Andrés

Tacos After Dark hosted by Danny Trejo

Oyster Bay Wines present Oyster Bash hosted by Josh Capon

Wine & Cheese Happy Hour presented by Carr’s Crackers sponsored by Wade Cellars hosted by Dwyane Wade

Taste Jamaica presented by Jamaica Tourist Board and Tourism Enhancement Fund hosted by JJ Johnson and Andre Fowles

Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown

Cigars & Spirits presented by Cigar Aficionado

Rosé Pool Party hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian

Goya Foods’ Swine & Wine hosted by Enrique Santos & Fernando Desa

And more! Stay up to date all year long by following along with the #SOBEWFF hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

