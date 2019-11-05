29th Annual Tourism Professional of the Year Award to be presented November 21, 2019

Nominees for the 29th Annual South Florida Tourism Professional of the Year as well as the Restaurant of the Year were announced today. These awards will be presented by the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism (AOHT) Advisory Board when the nominees are honored at the luncheon to be held on November 21st at the Hyatt Regency Miami, Signature Sponsor at 11:30 a.m. A beautiful luncheon and auction will take place with proceeds of the event will benefit work-based learning activities and scholarships for AOHT students and professional development for teachers. An industry Trade show to take place before the luncheon.

The nominees for this year’s Tourism Professional of the Year are:

Shelly Fano , Director, Hospitality Management Program, Miami Dade College

, Paul George , Resident Historian, History Miami Museum

, Carol L. Henderson, Vice President Business Development, Brightline

Lynne Hernandez, South Florida Regional Director, Florida Restaurant Lodging Association

Joe Louissaint, President, Show Technology, Inc.

Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor & Convention Authority

The nominees for Restaurant of the Year are Christy’s, Edge Steak & Bar and Valls Restaurant Group) Last year’s winner of the Restaurant of the Year is Tuyo’s at MDC.

Tickets for the event are $80.00 for an individual ticket or $1000 for a table/vendor sponsorship. To purchase tickets for the luncheon, contact Ann Fields at 305.693.3030 or e-mail annfields@dadeschools.net .

Join us and network with industry professionals, AOHT students and friends at an event not to be missed!