4th Annual Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park

The $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series is returning to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Saturday, January 25, 2020 and tickets are on sale now. Since it was launched in 2017, the Pegasus World Cup has become one of the premier events on the Thoroughbred racing calendar, blending entertainment, innovation and horse racing like no other event of its kind, capturing the attention of the racing industry, celebrities and fans from around the world.

Tickets range from $49 to $1,000+ USD per person and offer something for every race-day enthusiast and entertainment seeker, including exciting views of the finish line from the Grandstand to luxurious suites and VIP dining options such as Gulfstream Park’s exclusive Flamingo Room featuring sublime culinary offerings from Groot Hospitality eateries Komodo, Swan, Bar Bevy, Papi Steak and more. Performers and tickets to the highly anticipated return of the trackside club known as the Pegasus LIV Stretch Village will be announced soon. New ticket options for this year’s Pegasus World Cup include an Early Bird Classic General Admission for $49+ if purchased before December 25 and General Admission for children 12 and under for $23.

Tickets are available online at www.pegasusworldcup.com, or by calling the Pegasus World Cup box office at Gulfstream Park at 1-833-464-7924 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

In 2019, the Pegasus World Cup evolved into a Championship Invitational Series featuring two Grade 1 stakes races, with a combined $16 million purse. The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, run on the dirt at 1 1/8 miles, offers a $9 million purse with $4 million awarded to the winner and the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, run on the turf at 1 3/16 miles, offers a $7 million purse with $3 million awarded to the winner, making these the richest races in North America.

At the 2019 Pegasus World Cup, Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson performed at Pegasus LIV Stretch Village after joining guests including Bella Thorne, Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman and Amanda Cerny who witnessed City of Light, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano, win the $9 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational and Bricks and Mortar, ridden by champion jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., win the $7 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational.

At the 2018 Pegasus World Cup, Pharrell Williams, Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Culpo, Prince Royce, Wilmer Valderrama, Post Malone, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Carson Kressley and DJ Ruckus were among the guests to witness Gun Runner win the $16 million USD purse. After the race, at Pegasus LIV Stretch Village, Ludacris and Jermaine surprised guests with an impromptu performance before Post Malone took the stage for a full-scale concert.

At the inaugural running of Pegasus World Cup in 2017, Thomas Rhett performed while Usher, Vanessa Hudgens, Juanes, Karolina Kurkova, Aaron Paul, Gene Simmons, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Maria Menounos joined over 10,000 guests to witness history as Arrogate beat California Chrome.

For the latest news and updates follow the Pegasus World Cup on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PegasusWorldCup and at #PegasusWorldCup.