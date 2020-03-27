A Fish Called Avalon’s Wine-Night In Deal

A Fish Called Avalon has added lower priced items and is offering a FREE bottle of wine with any order of $50 or more thru April 2nd.

Choose from:

Rose: Château la Négly La Natice 2017, Languedoc, France

White: Leefield Station Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Marlborough, New Zealand OR Castello Delle Regine Blend 2017, Umbria, Italy

Red: Espiritu de Chile Reserva, 2017 Carmenere, Valle de Curico, Chile

FREE delivery or no-contact takeout when you call 305-532-1727 or order here: www.afishcalledavalon.com