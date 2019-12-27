A Reinvigorated Lincoln Road Welcomes Nine New Restaurant and Retail Brands, a World-Renowned Artist, and an Abundance of Arts & Cultural Activations Free to the Public

With annual visitation strong at 11 million, Miami Beach’s iconic Lincoln Road is enhancing its arts and cultural programming to draw in locals, visitors, and new merchants.

Miami Beach’s famed Lincoln Road District, widely recognized as the city’s hub for art, dining, shopping, and entertainment, is elevating its status as the social and cultural epicenter – welcoming a wave of new retailers and restaurants and a public art exhibition from one of the world’s most prominent artists all while enhancing its musical pedigree with the smooth sounds of world class Jazz. These new additions coincide with Lincoln Road’s growing roster of free events and activations.

The newest retailers opening their doors on Miami Beach’s main street include the Instagram-worthy Museum of Illusions; designer dog brand BoneFly; Brooklyn-based sneaker shop Greats; value fashion brand Yoyoso; and the design-oriented, creative co-working space Moonlighter Makerspace.

Complementing the new retailers will be a number of new restaurants including seafood eatery Lobster Shack; Tapelia’s carnivorous concept Olé Olé Steakhouse; health conscious Italian gelato brand Gelato Go; and the return of local neighborhood bar, Zeke’s Roadhouse, which won over residents in the 90s and has recently reopened in its original location.

Lincoln Road will add to the promenade’s retail revival through complimentary arts, music, and cultural experiences. From November 21, 2019 through March 31, 2020, the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the Gary Nader Art Museum, is showcasing a groundbreaking outdoor exhibition featuring 13 voluptuous sculptures by world renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero. As the new year ushers in, the South Beach Jazz Festival will return to the District from January 3-5 to entertain Miami Beach residents and visitors with the sultry sounds the musical genre is famous for.

Lincoln Road’s mile-long pedestrian promenade welcomes over 11 million people each year. Home to more than 250 restaurants, shops, art galleries, music venues, and bars, the Road is the most frequented location amongst international visitors by 36%, all while remaining a top destination for locals– in fact, 40% of the yearly traffic is local.

“Lincoln Road, with its vibrant charm and embodiment of Miami Beach, has always been one of the top destinations for those seeking authentic experiences that reflect our city’s character and vibe,” said Tim Schmand, executive director of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (BID). “As the District continues to evolve, we are zeroing in on our roots as a creative corridor where modern art, classic concertos, sidewalk cafes, shopping, events, and lively activations can be found on every block.”

New Retailers on Lincoln Road

Museum of Illusions: Found across 15 international cities and counting, the Museum of Illusions will make its Florida debut at 536 Lincoln Road on December 20, 2019. What has quickly become one of the world’s most instagrammable institutions is also a fascinating world of delusion that teaches people about vision, perception, the brain, and science.

Greats: Founded in Brooklyn, this creative sneaker brand prides itself on selling premium, high quality essentials at a fair price, while reducing their carbon footprint. Each pair of Greats is handcrafted in Italy. The store recently opened at 663 Lincoln Road.

Moonlighter Makerspace : A non-profit dedicated to growing the maker movement, Moonlight Makerspace, will open in early 2020 at 1661 Pennsylvania Ave. and provide skill building opportunities, a shared workshop, and cutting-edge technologies that empower makers in communities to shape a better future.

Yoyoso: International fashion brand Yoyoso, which currently operates 1,200 stores in over 36 countries, is launching six locations in the U.S., with the first location in Florida opening at 1119 Lincoln Road. The brand features products ranging from digital and fashion accessories to food and grooming products.

BoneFly: the designer dog brand will add glitz to Lincoln Road with its luxe pet accessories – think Swarovski crystal leashes, harnesses, and collars. Set to open at 918 Lincoln Road, BoneFly is redefining puppy love.

New Restaurants on Lincoln Road

Lobster Shack: This informal eatery, which launched its first location in South Beach, is set to serve patrons of Lincoln Road with lobster rolls, seafood soups, crab, and oysters along with champagne & beer. Their promise? To serve delicious, affordable food that will make you return again and again. Lobster shack is set to open at 613 Lincoln Road.

Tapelia’s Olé Olé Steakhouse: The owners behind Lincoln Road’s famed Tapelia are set to open sister brand Olé Olé Steakhouse iat 626 Lincoln Road. While an emphasis on genuine hospitality and an inviting atmosphere will remain cornerstone, the new concept will create a unique steakhouse experience featuring the finest aged and expertly prepared cuts of meat along with an exceptional selection of wines.

Gelato Go: With ingredients sourced from both Italy and local farmers, Gelato Go is the ideal destination for those seeking high quality ingredients with fewer calories. Menu items include gelato with flavors including mascarpone, pistachio, and truffle, along with pastries, specialty coffees, and more. Gelato Go is set to open at 609 Lincoln Road.

Zeke’s Roadhouse: The 90s’ neighborhood bar, Zeke’s Roadhouse, has recently made its nostalgic re-debut at 625 Lincoln Road. This local favorite, known for its well-priced, large selection of craft, draft, and IPA beers will be a welcomed addition for locals and visitors looking to enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine on Miami’s Lincoln Road. The best part? Every drink on the menu is $5.

“We are thrilled to reopen Zeke’s Roadhouse on Lincoln Road, which became a staple in the 1990s. It was a place where bartenders greeted guests by name, where colleagues enjoyed drinks together after work, and where friends reconnected over a cold beer or glass of wine – all without breaking the bank,” says owner and Lincoln Road BID board member Thelma Deutsch. “We envision that the return of the neighborhood bar will foster the same sense of community. Here, we encourage guests to put down their phones, pick up their glasses, and celebrate being in the moment.”

A Destination for Arts & Culture

Botero on Lincoln Road: On November 21, 2019, Lincoln Road further enhanced the arts and culture experience with the debut of its biggest public art installation ever – 13 monumental bronze sculptures by world renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero. Locals and residents visiting the Road are now greeted by some of Botero’s most illustrious sculptures including Male Torso, Rape of Europa, Leda and the Swan, Adam and Eve, and Bird, among others. Presented by the Gary Nader Art Museum in partnership with the Lincoln Road BID, the sculptures will be on display through March 31, 2020.

South Beach Jazz Festival: Returning for its fourth year this January 3-5, 2020, South Beach Jazz Festival’s mission is to expand disability awareness through a festival that takes pride in presenting world-renowned musicians who have disabilities from the entire spectrum of jazz, including traditional, contemporary, and Latin American cutting-edge acts. The festival stars legendary performer David Sanborn and a master class with Grammy award winning drummer, Jonathan Joseph, amongst a variety of other well-known artists.

To learn more about all of the new retailers, restaurants, events, and activations happening on Lincoln Road, please visit www.lincolnrd.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @LincolnRd.