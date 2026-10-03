Airbnb.org announces disaster response housing partnership

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Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb to provide emergency housing in times of crisis, has announced new disaster response agreements with locally based Miami partners to accelerate access to temporary housing for people displaced by disasters across Miami-Dade County.

The agreements with Jewish Community Services of South Florida’s (JCS) 211 Miami Program and Volunteer Florida are designed to mobilize housing support within 24 hours of a disaster, helping displaced residents find a home to stay in that meets their needs – at no cost to them.

“The best time to strengthen disaster response is before a storm hits,” said Christine Chang, director of Global Programs and Operations at Airbnb.org. “By partnering with JCS 211 Miami and Volunteer Florida ahead of peak hurricane season, we’re better positioned to coordinate with local responders and help more Miami-Dade families find a free, comfortable place to stay when they need it most.”

“During times of crisis, our mission is to ensure our community’s most vulnerable and frail residents are cared for and supported,” said Miriam Singer, president and CEO, Jewish Community Services of South Florida. “This partnership helps bring that mission to life by providing access to temporary housing when Miami-Dade residents need it most.”

“As Florida’s lead agency for volunteerism and disaster donations, Volunteer Florida understands that strong partnerships established before disaster strikes are essential to an effective response,” said Josie Tamayo, Volunteer Florida CEO. “Through this partnership with Airbnb.org, we are strengthening our ability to quickly connect Floridians displaced by disasters with temporary housing when they need it most.”

How it works

Under the agreements, JCS 211 Miami and Volunteer Florida will lead local identification of people with emergency housing needs and coordination with local responders, while Airbnb.org will support these efforts by providing free, emergency housing to displaced residents.

Airbnb.org leverages the Airbnb platform to connect people who need a place to stay with Airbnb homes, enabling guests to book homes that meet their needs, including kitchens, laundry rooms, and pet-friendly spaces. All stays are offered at no cost to guests and funded by Airbnb.org.

Since 2020, Airbnb.org has provided 40,000 nights of emergency housing to Floridians during crises, including hurricanes Helene, Milton and Debby in 2024.

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