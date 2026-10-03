Alhambra Orchestra schedules two ‘Latin Beats’ concerts for Sept. 26

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Alhambra Orchestra, joined by Músicos por Venezuela, presents two versions of “Latin Beats,” a Hispanic Heritage celebration, on Saturday, Sept. 26, at FIU’s Wertheim Auditorium, 10910 SW 17 St.

The Alhambra Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Andai, and joined onstage by Músicos por Venezuela, will celebrate the worldwide influence of Spain’s unique and stirring musical spirit, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Alhambra Orchestra is Miami’s own community orchestra, now starting its 37th season of making great music accessible to Miami-Dade’s multicultural population.

The 3 p.m. program features famous music from Bizet’s Carmen, DeFalla’s Ritual Fire Dance, Carreño’s Margariteña, Danzón No. 2 by Marquez, Aires de Venezuela, and additional lively popular tunes, performed by the Alhambra Orchestra side by side with Músicos por Venezuela, plus special guest musicians “Ensamble 7/4,” singer Jonathan Acosta, violin soloist Daniel Andai, and guest conductor Tarcisio Barreto Ceballos.

Tickets are $5 for seniors and students, $10 for adults, at AlhambraOrchestra.org/tickets.

The 7:30 p.m. program is “An Evening in Support of Venezuela,” where your admission includes a donation for Venezuelan earthquake relief through the charity All For Venezuela.

Singers Ina Peralta and Jonathan Acosta will appear, plus “Ensamble 7/4: and violinist Daniel Andai. The Alhambra Orchestra, together with Músicos por Venezuela and guest conductor Tarcisio Barreto Ceballos , will present beloved music from Carmen, Ritual Fire Dance, Margariteña, and Danzón No. 2, and the orchestras will accompany the guest artists. This is an evening not to be missed. Tickets start at $35 at AlhambraOrchestra.org/tickets.

Additional details available at www.alhambraorchestra.org. For questions, send email to music@alhambraorchestra.org. or call 305-668-9260. Sponsor packages available.

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