All Families Welcome at the Taco Taco Express

Popular SoBe tacos without the SoBe prices

The Whitelaw Hotel’s new restaurant, Taco Taco Express, has been open for just over a month. Even though it opened during the pandemic, it has quickly become a beloved haven for families who want the South Beach experience and of course, delicious tacos. Word got out, and families now come from all over Miami because of Taco Taco Express, home of the $5 tacos, and the restaurant exacting all safety Covid-19 rules. The tables are six feet spaced apart, the hand sanitizers on each table are always filled up, the staff wears masks, and temperature checks are conducted daily. Guests dine outside to enjoy the fresh air and ocean breeze.

“We are confident not only in our excellent customer service and the quality of our food,” says Matthew Thomas, the F&B Director for South Beach Group Hotels, “we are also confident in providing a safe and an enjoyable ambiance for our guests. It is why families love us.”

Taco Taco Express has been a great support for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) since they opened.

Brendan Vidal, GM of Taco Taco Express, shares, “Partaking in the GMCVB’s Work and Study Remotely campaign, guests can stay at the Whitelaw Hotel for three nights and get a free Power Lunch which includes two tacos with one margarita.”

Only a unique South Beach restaurant that is Taco Taco Express can put a fun twist to the meaning of a Power Lunch.

Additionally, Taco Taco Express also supports Florida farmers. The tacos are always made fresh-to-order with locally sourced ingredients.

Below are the popular choices topped with traditional fixings on hand-made tortillas:

Carnitas – juicy seasoned shredded pork

Mushrooms – sautéed and flavorful, a vegetarian favorite

Steak – grilled tender Grade A sirloin

On the menu, there are also choices of taco combos, street corn, quesadillas, chicken wings, nachos, and guac & salsa. Margaritas and beer for the adults. Check out their weekly freebies, too.

Website: tacotacoexpress.com

Address: 808 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL, 33139

Instagram @tacotacoexpress

Facebook Taco Taco Express page

