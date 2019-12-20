An Escape for a Second Dose of Summer in Florida

The holidays are here, and rather than being cooped up in a house with your relatives, why not hit the road for winter staycation in Florida— perhaps in Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, or Sarasota? Here are some warm Florida resorts and hotels that are worth the trip out of Miami for a few days before or after opening up Uncle’s cheesy gifted tie during the holidays.
W Fort Lauderdale / Fort Lauderdale, FL
For a stylish second dose of summer escape, head to W Fort Lauderdale. With the bustling Fort Lauderdale beach just steps away, daily beach yoga or bootcamp,
complimentary bicycle rentals, a vibrant rooftop WET Deck Insta-worthy pool and
plush daybeds, travelers can have their pick on how they’d like to take on a
second taste of summer. After enjoying the excitement and buzzing town
activations, hit the reset button at AWAY, the property’s new spa and take
advantage of deals on blowouts and make-up dusting. No need to leave your pup
at home for this getaway either- fur parents can bring their pup along with the
Pawfect Getaway package. With the package, pups receive VIP amenities such as a limited edition W Fort Lauderdale dog bandana, food and water doggie bowls, as well as a plush in-room dog bed. After a stroll on Fort Lauderdale beach, pups can still enjoy the sea breeze in their face from the room’s balcony, inclusive of a Tinkle Turf Pad for when that
elevator ride seems just a bit too far away. The package also includes a few
doggie pick up bags, a Bark Box filled with a variety of new toys and treats,
and gourmet dining from the hotel’s luxury pet menu.
The
Resort at Longboat Key Club / Sarasota, FL
You might know of Sarasota – coastal city on Florida’s Gulf of Mexico coast – but
you’re less likely to know of Longboat Key – a small barrier island off the
coast of Sarasota offering a picturesque, quiet beach town rich in nature and
wildlife… making it an ideal spot for serene, off-the-grid escapes. The Resort at Longboat Key Club, a 410-acre luxury property welcomes groups and visitors looking to stay on top of their fitness and wellness lifestyles– or those looking to learn something new! The
recreational nature of the resort encourages guests to put down tech gadgets
and pick up a new sport, whether on the two golf courses or 20 Har-Tru tennis
courts (professional lessons available). The Mind & Motion Studio offers
10+ fitness classes a day including Sunrise Beach Yoga, outdoor Moonlight
Meditations, Cycling, and Zumba – just to name a few – and the spa features
top-notch treatments.
Lido
Beach Resort / Sarasota, FL
Specializing
in sunsets and all things R&R, Lido Beach Resort is located minutes from the heart of Sarasota on a private beach along Florida’s central west coast. With 223 newly renovated rooms and suites, a Tiki Bar thoughtfully situated between the two beachfront pools, and delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options at Cafe Lido, it’s an ideal go-to for
families and couples looking for a pristine beach escape on the West Coast. If
you can drag yourself out of the suite, grab a spot on the 300-foot stretch of
powder white sand, where you’ll find a mix of locals and Lido Beach experts
(this place sees a ton of repeat visitors) to keep you company.
Jupiter
Beach Resort / Jupiter, FL
Located on a pristine stretch of golden Atlantic coastline, Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa
is the area’s only oceanfront hotel. At Jupiter Beach Resort, travelers can experience plenty of sun for a second dose of summer while partaking in complementary beach yoga, taking in rays at the property’s secluded beach, or practicing their backswing on the tennis courts. For a little R&R, travelers can head over to incredible spa and indulge in ocean-inspired treatments and massages. When travelers are ready to explore the local area, travelers can
opt for SUP or kayaking tours to explore local marine life, hop on a
Pontiki cruise while admiring mansions that line the Jupiter Inlet, or catch
nightly live music at one of the area’s local waterfront bars.
Playa
Largo Resort & Spa / Key Largo, FL
Once the site of a booming pineapple plantation, Playa Largo Resort & Spa puts a
luxurious twist on laid-back Keys’ living with its vibrant two-story bungalows,
palm tree studded waterfront pool, private beach & marina and sea-to-table
cuisine. Situated on 14 secluded beachfront acres in Key Largo, Playa Largo
provides travelers the perfect Caribbean-esque escape without having to leave
the country. The oceanfront resort features lush tropical accommodations —
including 178 luxury rooms and suites as well as 10 private bungalows and
three-bedroom beach house with a private pool– along with an expansive
waterfront pool, four culinary dining options, a coastal-inspired spa, fully-equipped
fitness center, two tennis courts, a basketball court, complimentary bicycles
and a private beach and 15-slip marina with water sports rentals. As the sun
sets each day, guests are signaled by the ringing of the Eventide Bell to
follow the sound of live music and gather for Playa’s Eventide, a daily sunset
celebration of the transition from day into night. Guests can indulge in light
bites and a round of complimentary signature cocktails served in halved
pineapples and guests have the option of a complimentary kayak or paddle board
to watch the spectacular display from the water. For more information, visit https://playalargoresort.com/
Sandpearl
Resort / Clearwater Beach, FL
Sandpearl Resort is
situated along a 700-foot stretch of powder white sand beach overlooking
sparkling Gulf coast waters, leaving guests worry-free about finding a spot on
the beach. Sandpearl greets guests with a home-away-from-home atmosphere, with
all 253 Old Florida-style guest rooms and suites providing spacious
accommodations with its open layout and natural hues mimicking the coastal
destination. Whether it’s enjoying stunning sunsets, zero-entry pools, s’mores
on the beach, swim in movies, the nightly sunset ceremony at Pier 60- there’s
something for everyone to enjoy. While dining at the onsite Four-Diamond
Caretta on the Gulf, guests can opt for the “Tech-Free Treasure
Chest” to treasure quality time with their loved ones while their digital
devices are stowed away in a treasure chest. Not only will guests be rewarded
with culinary delights, outstanding oceanfront views and impeccable service,
but also priceless family time without digital devices and a surprise incentive
for going the whole meal tech free (did someone say free dessert?). For more
information, visit https://sandpearl.com
Opal
Sands Resort / Clearwater Beach, FL
The sun is always shining and the water is always sparkling on the best ranked
beach in the nation (by TripAdvisor). Wake up to the sparkling waters and
powder white sands of Clearwater Beach when staying at Opal Sands Resort this
summer. Located just steps from Clearwater Beach, Opal Sands Resort’s unique
curved exterior treats guests to panoramic views of the coastal destination
thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies from every room.
Visitors can top off their oceanfront escape by lounging by the zero-entry pool
that overlooks the ocean, grabbing a frozen cocktail from SandBar and heading
to the beach just steps away or taking the complimentary bikes available to
guests to explore the local area. Take a pizza making class at the Italian
seafood restaurant Sea-Guini to learn something new or get pampered at the Opal
Spa. For more information, visit https://www.opalsands.com
Belleview
Inn / Belleair, FL
Bask
in timeless elegance at the Belleview Inn in Belleair, FL that opened in
December 2018 just outside of Clearwater. Once known as the Belleview Biltmore
Hotel. The first hotel on Florida’s west coast, originally built in 1897 by
railroad developer Henry Plant has been restored and reopened as the 35-room
Inn, with more than 80% of authentic preserved features from more than a
century ago throughout this historic landmark. Lay out by the resort-style
pool, take a history tour to learn about the property’s legacy, or take the
complimentary bikes for a spin to explore the local town while on your warm
weather escape. Guests of Belleview have access to the first golf course in
Florida designed by Donald J. Ross at the neighboring Belleair Country Club in
addition to the private beach and AAA Four Diamond restaurant at sister
property Sandpearl Resort on Clearwater Beach. Rates start at $132/night with
the Advance Purchase offer. For more information, visit https://www.thebelleviewinn.com/.
Art
Ovation Hotel / Sarasota, FL
Art
Ovation Hotel is the only hotel in the city to offer a full 360° experience
into the city’s thriving arts-scene — from theatrical arts, opera, music, art,
tech and more. All 162 elegantly-appointed guest rooms and suites feature
specially selected artwork, dramatic juxtaposition of dark and light hues,
floor-to-ceiling windows, state-of-the-art technology, and in-room ukuleles and
leather-bound sketchbooks for guests to get creative with during their
stay. The property cultivates local partnerships to offer an array of
artistic guest experiences including group music lessons, origami lessons, live
performances, art demonstrations, tours of the curated art installations
throughout the property and more. Sarasota is a sophisticated coastal town,
known as Florida’s Cultural Coast, that’s rich with the best of metropolitan
art, music, media, performances, and galleries. Once the winter home of the
Ringling Brothers Circus, Sarasota offers visitors an eclectic blend of arts,
history, fine dining, and a wide array of cultural opportunities. For more
information, visit https://artovationhotel.com
Marriott Stanton/ South
Beach, FL
One of the only hotels along Ocean Drive with direct beach access, the Marriott
Stanton South Beach is situated in the chic South of Fifth district of Miami Beach and edged by a lush green park. Winter getaways spent here give the traveler the best of both worlds being in the exclusive SoFi neighborhood (a bit quieter & safer with less-crowded beaches), and just steps from all the city action with top bars, restaurants, and
boutiques within walking distance if mingling is on the agenda. Dubbed “Not
your mama’s Marriott,” this hotel embraces a cool, trendy beach club ambiance
and relaxed luxury vibe. With two oceanfront pools and beachside cabana
service, solo travelers can rest easy at Stanton without the pulsing music and
Vegas-style pool parties typical of other SoBe hotels. For a little
exploration, travelers can grab a beach cruiser outside the lobby and hit the
beachfront boardwalk for a nice two-mile ride. Afterwards, travelers can
indulge with a hot sea-shell therapy massage using lava shells or a
moisturizing “Heart of the Ocean”facial. With two on-property restaurants,
including a secret sushi den, solo travelers can stay put or explore everything
that makes Miami, Miami.