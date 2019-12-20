An Escape for a Second Dose of Summer in Florida

The holidays are here, and rather than being cooped up in a house with your relatives, why not hit the road for winter staycation in Florida— perhaps in Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, or Sarasota? Here are some warm Florida resorts and hotels that are worth the trip out of Miami for a few days before or after opening up Uncle’s cheesy gifted tie during the holidays.

W Fort Lauderdale / Fort Lauderdale, FL

For a stylish second dose of summer escape, head to W Fort Lauderdale. With the bustling Fort Lauderdale beach just steps away, daily beach yoga or bootcamp,

complimentary bicycle rentals, a vibrant rooftop WET Deck Insta-worthy pool and

plush daybeds, travelers can have their pick on how they’d like to take on a

second taste of summer. After enjoying the excitement and buzzing town

activations, hit the reset button at AWAY, the property’s new spa and take

advantage of deals on blowouts and make-up dusting. No need to leave your pup

at home for this getaway either- fur parents can bring their pup along with the

Pawfect Getaway package. With the package, pups receive VIP amenities such as a limited edition W Fort Lauderdale dog bandana, food and water doggie bowls, as well as a plush in-room dog bed. After a stroll on Fort Lauderdale beach, pups can still enjoy the sea breeze in their face from the room’s balcony, inclusive of a Tinkle Turf Pad for when that

elevator ride seems just a bit too far away. The package also includes a few

doggie pick up bags, a Bark Box filled with a variety of new toys and treats,

and gourmet dining from the hotel’s luxury pet menu.

The

Resort at Longboat Key Club / Sarasota, FL

You might know of Sarasota – coastal city on Florida’s Gulf of Mexico coast – but

you’re less likely to know of Longboat Key – a small barrier island off the

coast of Sarasota offering a picturesque, quiet beach town rich in nature and

wildlife… making it an ideal spot for serene, off-the-grid escapes. The Resort at Longboat Key Club, a 410-acre luxury property welcomes groups and visitors looking to stay on top of their fitness and wellness lifestyles– or those looking to learn something new! The

recreational nature of the resort encourages guests to put down tech gadgets

and pick up a new sport, whether on the two golf courses or 20 Har-Tru tennis

courts (professional lessons available). The Mind & Motion Studio offers

10+ fitness classes a day including Sunrise Beach Yoga, outdoor Moonlight

Meditations, Cycling, and Zumba – just to name a few – and the spa features

top-notch treatments.

Lido

Beach Resort / Sarasota, FL

Specializing

in sunsets and all things R&R, Lido Beach Resort is located minutes from the heart of Sarasota on a private beach along Florida’s central west coast. With 223 newly renovated rooms and suites, a Tiki Bar thoughtfully situated between the two beachfront pools, and delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options at Cafe Lido, it’s an ideal go-to for

families and couples looking for a pristine beach escape on the West Coast. If

you can drag yourself out of the suite, grab a spot on the 300-foot stretch of

powder white sand, where you’ll find a mix of locals and Lido Beach experts

(this place sees a ton of repeat visitors) to keep you company.

Jupiter

Beach Resort / Jupiter, FL

Located on a pristine stretch of golden Atlantic coastline, Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa

is the area’s only oceanfront hotel. At Jupiter Beach Resort, travelers can experience plenty of sun for a second dose of summer while partaking in complementary beach yoga, taking in rays at the property’s secluded beach, or practicing their backswing on the tennis courts. For a little R&R, travelers can head over to incredible spa and indulge in ocean-inspired treatments and massages. When travelers are ready to explore the local area, travelers can

opt for SUP or kayaking tours to explore local marine life, hop on a

Pontiki cruise while admiring mansions that line the Jupiter Inlet, or catch

nightly live music at one of the area’s local waterfront bars.

Playa

Largo Resort & Spa / Key Largo, FL

Once the site of a booming pineapple plantation, Playa Largo Resort & Spa puts a

luxurious twist on laid-back Keys’ living with its vibrant two-story bungalows,

palm tree studded waterfront pool, private beach & marina and sea-to-table

cuisine. Situated on 14 secluded beachfront acres in Key Largo, Playa Largo

provides travelers the perfect Caribbean-esque escape without having to leave

the country. The oceanfront resort features lush tropical accommodations —

including 178 luxury rooms and suites as well as 10 private bungalows and

three-bedroom beach house with a private pool– along with an expansive

waterfront pool, four culinary dining options, a coastal-inspired spa, fully-equipped

fitness center, two tennis courts, a basketball court, complimentary bicycles

and a private beach and 15-slip marina with water sports rentals. As the sun

sets each day, guests are signaled by the ringing of the Eventide Bell to

follow the sound of live music and gather for Playa’s Eventide, a daily sunset

celebration of the transition from day into night. Guests can indulge in light

bites and a round of complimentary signature cocktails served in halved

pineapples and guests have the option of a complimentary kayak or paddle board

to watch the spectacular display from the water. For more information, visit https://playalargoresort.com/

Sandpearl

Resort / Clearwater Beach, FL

Sandpearl Resort is

situated along a 700-foot stretch of powder white sand beach overlooking

sparkling Gulf coast waters, leaving guests worry-free about finding a spot on

the beach. Sandpearl greets guests with a home-away-from-home atmosphere, with

all 253 Old Florida-style guest rooms and suites providing spacious

accommodations with its open layout and natural hues mimicking the coastal

destination. Whether it’s enjoying stunning sunsets, zero-entry pools, s’mores

on the beach, swim in movies, the nightly sunset ceremony at Pier 60- there’s

something for everyone to enjoy. While dining at the onsite Four-Diamond

Caretta on the Gulf, guests can opt for the “Tech-Free Treasure

Chest” to treasure quality time with their loved ones while their digital

devices are stowed away in a treasure chest. Not only will guests be rewarded

with culinary delights, outstanding oceanfront views and impeccable service,

but also priceless family time without digital devices and a surprise incentive

for going the whole meal tech free (did someone say free dessert?). For more

information, visit https://sandpearl.com

Opal

Sands Resort / Clearwater Beach, FL

The sun is always shining and the water is always sparkling on the best ranked

beach in the nation (by TripAdvisor). Wake up to the sparkling waters and

powder white sands of Clearwater Beach when staying at Opal Sands Resort this

summer. Located just steps from Clearwater Beach, Opal Sands Resort’s unique

curved exterior treats guests to panoramic views of the coastal destination

thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies from every room.

Visitors can top off their oceanfront escape by lounging by the zero-entry pool

that overlooks the ocean, grabbing a frozen cocktail from SandBar and heading

to the beach just steps away or taking the complimentary bikes available to

guests to explore the local area. Take a pizza making class at the Italian

seafood restaurant Sea-Guini to learn something new or get pampered at the Opal

Spa. For more information, visit https://www.opalsands.com

Belleview

Inn / Belleair, FL

Bask

in timeless elegance at the Belleview Inn in Belleair, FL that opened in

December 2018 just outside of Clearwater. Once known as the Belleview Biltmore

Hotel. The first hotel on Florida’s west coast, originally built in 1897 by

railroad developer Henry Plant has been restored and reopened as the 35-room

Inn, with more than 80% of authentic preserved features from more than a

century ago throughout this historic landmark. Lay out by the resort-style

pool, take a history tour to learn about the property’s legacy, or take the

complimentary bikes for a spin to explore the local town while on your warm

weather escape. Guests of Belleview have access to the first golf course in

Florida designed by Donald J. Ross at the neighboring Belleair Country Club in

addition to the private beach and AAA Four Diamond restaurant at sister

property Sandpearl Resort on Clearwater Beach. Rates start at $132/night with

the Advance Purchase offer. For more information, visit https://www.thebelleviewinn.com/.

Art

Ovation Hotel / Sarasota, FL

Art

Ovation Hotel is the only hotel in the city to offer a full 360° experience

into the city’s thriving arts-scene — from theatrical arts, opera, music, art,

tech and more. All 162 elegantly-appointed guest rooms and suites feature

specially selected artwork, dramatic juxtaposition of dark and light hues,

floor-to-ceiling windows, state-of-the-art technology, and in-room ukuleles and

leather-bound sketchbooks for guests to get creative with during their

stay. The property cultivates local partnerships to offer an array of

artistic guest experiences including group music lessons, origami lessons, live

performances, art demonstrations, tours of the curated art installations

throughout the property and more. Sarasota is a sophisticated coastal town,

known as Florida’s Cultural Coast, that’s rich with the best of metropolitan

art, music, media, performances, and galleries. Once the winter home of the

Ringling Brothers Circus, Sarasota offers visitors an eclectic blend of arts,

history, fine dining, and a wide array of cultural opportunities. For more

information, visit https://artovationhotel.com

Marriott Stanton/ South

Beach, FL

One of the only hotels along Ocean Drive with direct beach access, the Marriott

Stanton South Beach is situated in the chic South of Fifth district of Miami Beach and edged by a lush green park. Winter getaways spent here give the traveler the best of both worlds being in the exclusive SoFi neighborhood (a bit quieter & safer with less-crowded beaches), and just steps from all the city action with top bars, restaurants, and

boutiques within walking distance if mingling is on the agenda. Dubbed “Not

your mama’s Marriott,” this hotel embraces a cool, trendy beach club ambiance

and relaxed luxury vibe. With two oceanfront pools and beachside cabana

service, solo travelers can rest easy at Stanton without the pulsing music and

Vegas-style pool parties typical of other SoBe hotels. For a little

exploration, travelers can grab a beach cruiser outside the lobby and hit the

beachfront boardwalk for a nice two-mile ride. Afterwards, travelers can

indulge with a hot sea-shell therapy massage using lava shells or a

moisturizing “Heart of the Ocean”facial. With two on-property restaurants,

including a secret sushi den, solo travelers can stay put or explore everything

that makes Miami, Miami.