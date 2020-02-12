Arathi Ramappa, accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches

Arathi Ramappa, Executive Coach and Founder of Arathi Concepts, with twenty years of experience in business and technology management, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Arathi Ramappa was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Arathi into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Arathi has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Arathi will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Arathi will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am honored to be joining this distinguished community of business leaders and experts,” shared Arathi Ramappa. “Through the Council, I look forward to making strong connections with the esteemed coaches of the business community. I am also excited to share my expertise with Forbes readers on topics such as emotional intelligence, leadership, productivity, and conflict management that affect individuals and teams.”