Are You LiveStreaming?

Westream4u is the” Miami Live Streaming Company.” We are based in Miami Beach, and our services are well known by both local clients and customers from other countries. Live Streaming is a new and booming technology that offers a skyrocket way to promote your message to your clients or audience. Sometimes your audience is located in another state or even continent, and they can’t attend your event. Live Streaming – Webcasting is the solution. You can reach this audience in real-time. Doesn’t matter what kind of event is; from a private party for a product launch in a top venue to a massive show on the beach, we can deal with it!

Westream4u crew has the experience and the State of the Art Equipment to stream to any platform. In one of them, some customers want to share the link with a reduced and specific audience using a password, in other cases, our customer wants to sell this streaming for a fee, and in most of the cases, they love to stream to Facebook Live or Youtube. Our team can deal with any situation. At our core, we are a team of problem solvers.

We follow every detail of the transmission closely from the camera set up to the main video switcher to provide a multicamera feed.

At Westream4U we believe in the power of technology and communications. YouTube and Facebook are not the future, they are present. In that present, each person, each company, each institution can be a content generator. Each organization has the power to deliver a clear, defined, and segmented message to a specific audience.

Here is where we enter as problem solvers, with our team of professionals and technicians and our state of the art of equipment. We can direct you on how to make the best broadcast whether it is a simple interview or a live transmission of a concert or other event.

This is our magic secret; we know how to turn a small corner of an office, a Beach Volley Ball game or a live music performance into a Live Show.

There are many benefits to using video live streaming services to broadcast your event. Video live streaming services can be useful and impactful in a wide variety of contexts, including product and services promotions, live announcements, events, music concerts, corporate, church services, sports and much more.

Companies can also use live broadcasts to enhance and maximize direct communication with customers and community partners.

With live streaming, however, you can invite as many people as you like to “attend” your event. You can reach anyone in the world remotely through live streaming, as geographical or size constraints no longer limit you.

If you are interested or wants to know more about our services, please contact us at​ sales@westream4u.com <mailto:sales@westream4u.com> – 1 888 507 8113