ARTECHOUSE MIAMI REOPENS SATURDAY, JUNE 13 WITH NEW SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The Innovative Digital Art Space Will Bring Back the Immersive Exhibition “Infinite Space” by Refik Anadol to South Florida with Adjusted Hours of Operation, New Safety Protocols and Special Offers on Admission

Following the government mandated shutdown due to COVID19 pandemic in March 2020, ARTECHOUSE, the nation’s first innovative art space with multiple locations across the United States including Washington, D.C., New York and Miami, will officially reopen its ARTECHOUSE / Miami location at 736 Collins Ave, Miami Beach to the general public this Saturday, June 13th with new safety protocols, and reintroducing the acclaimed exhibition, “Infinite Space” by Refik Anadol. While the innovative digital art space has always maintained high safety and hygiene standards, additional measures have been taken after carefully considered preparation with public health experts and compliance with all local and state guidelines.

As of Saturday, June 13, ARTECHOUSE will now be open Thursday through Monday from 2 – 9 PM. Adjusted hours with timed visiting sessions have been put into place to ensure that proper safety and health measures can be carried out by ARTECHOUSE team members between each session.

“As we reopen our South Beach location, we look forward to welcoming back our visitors to enjoy ‘Infinite Space’ by Refik Anadol in a safe and secure environment, we hope that our ongoing exhibition Infinite Space by Refik Anadol will offer a perfect getaway as we recover from the pandemic” said Tatiana Pastukhova, managing director of ARTECHOUSE. “We’re excited to welcome the South Florida community back to ARTECHOUSE to see this incredible immersive exhibition spanning two levels.”

Safety protocols that have been put in place by ARTECHOUSE / Miami include the following:

In order to provide contactless check-ins, ticket purchases must be placed online at artechouse.com. For a limited time, tickets purchased online in advance will receive $5 off.

New operating hours have been put in place to ensure sufficient time for cleaning and sanitation.

Art space sessions continue to be limited in capacity along with split session start times to ensure seamless entry and proper social distancing.

Temperature checks will take place upon arrival. Visitors with a temperature 100F or higher will be directed to rebook their visit.

Mask or face coverings must be worn inside the art space at all times.

Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the art space.

Suggested safe distancing of 6 feet apart from others will be strictly enforced.

Professional cleaning and sanitizing will take place prior to each daily opening.

Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of the art space will be performed by team members.

Visitors that are experiencing illness symptoms will have the option of rebooking.

“Infinite Space” is the first major retrospective from the Los Angeles-based, Turkish-born artist Refik Anadol. The reintroduction of the exhibition will enable South Florida visitors and residents to experience the world-renowned immersive installation “Infinity Room” once again, which has been seen by more than two million people, as well as a selection of other multimedia works spanning Anadol’s diverse career.

DAILY PRICES:

$24 Adult

$20 Student (with ID), Senior (65+), Military (with ID)

$17 Children (2-14 years old)

FREE for children under the age of 2

For limited time all online bookings will receive an automatic $5 discount on tickets purchased!

ARTECHOUSE / Miami is located at 736 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.artechouse.com // @artechouse // #artechousemiami