Art at the Avalon, Thanksgiving Dinner and Deco Dinner Tours at A Fish Called Avalon

November is the ideal time to rediscover A Fish Called Avalon, the iconic restaurant on Ocean Drive that has set the standard for culinary excellence for the past 30 years. Located in the heart of the Art Deco District on Miami Beach, the restaurant is celebrated for its award-winning cuisine, impeccable service and the freshest seafood delivered daily.

In addition to Happy Hour seven days a week from 6 pm till 11 pm featuring a champagne & lobster special, mark your calendars for the following events at A Fish Called Avalon.

On Sunday, November 24th, A Fish Called Avalon will join with the Miami Beach Arts Trust and Miamiartzine.com to present Art at the Avalon, a cocktail reception featuring the Art Deco-inspired paintings of artist Sid Daniels. The event is free and open to the public from 4 pm till 6 pm, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a Delightfully Deco Cocktail and a meet & greet with the artist.

A resident of Miami Beach, Daniels’ paintings are a melding of theatrical and architectural elements, with geometric and linear design applications, focusing on images that convey a sense of humor, rhythm and style. A prolific artist, his paintings adorned the walls in the motion picture “Tootsie” and was featured in an advertising campaign for Absolut Vodka. He has also created artwork for record album covers and custom murals for the Holiday Inn, Marshall Field, Bloomingdales, the Warwick Hotel and Zanzibar, in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. The paintings will remain on display at A Fish Called Avalon throughout Art Basel.

On Thanksgiving, tantalize your taste buds with a traditional holiday dinner, expertly prepared by renowned Chef Kal Abdalla, a veteran of The Forge. The mouthwatering dinner includes Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Veal Stuffing, Vanilla Bean Sweet Potato Mash, Grand Marnier Cranberry Salad, Baby Green Beans, and Pumpkin Pie Topped with Vanilla Pumpkin Gelato; all for just $39. A Fish Called Avalon’s à la carte menu will also be available, and reservations are strongly suggested.

For a truly Art Deco experience, A Fish Called Avalon is offering customized group tours of the Art Deco District, beginning with a Delightfully Deco Cocktail at the restaurant, followed by a guided tour and culminating in dinner. The tours will be led by George Neary, former Executive Director of the Miami Design Preservation League, who has been conducting tours of the Art Deco District for nearly 30 years.

A Fish Called Avalon offers professional planning assistance for private parties, large groups or corporate events. Located at 700 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, the restaurant is open seven days a week, from 6 pm until 11 pm. For further information, go to www.afishcalledavalon.com or call (305) 532-1727.