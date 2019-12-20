AXS Law Group Attorneys Jeremy Ben David, Morgan Ben David and Benjamin Wolkov Named Top Lawyers in the 2020 South Florida Legal Guide

AXS Law Group in Wynwood is pleased to announce that three of its founding members have been named Top Lawyers in the 2020 South Florida Legal Guide. The attorneys are Jeremy Ben-David, Benjamin Wolkov and Morgan Ben-David. The South Florida Legal Guide is an annual publication listing the top lawyers and law firms in South Florida, in both private and governmental practice.

Jeremy Ben-David represents companies of all sizes ranging from start-ups to large multi-national companies, along with their officers and directors, through all aspects of a business’ life cycle, starting with formation, through growth, and ending in liquidity events and exits. He is a member of the Advisory Council of the Miami chapter of Repair the World and has served as co-chair of the Social Action Network for the Networking division of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Jeremy holds a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law cum laude. He graduated with honors from the University of Michigan.

Ben Wolkov’s practice focuses on a broad range of corporate counseling and domestic and international transactions with a primary focus on business formation, business growth, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, venture capital investments and financings, and joint ventures and strategic alliances. His practice includes the servicing of U.S., European, Asian and Latin American clientele with respect to their cross-border transactional needs and in addition, he has extensive experience within the infrastructure, health care, life sciences and biotech sectors. Raised in London and Copenhagen, Ben is fluent in Danish. He has lived and worked in Brazil and Mexico and is conversational in Spanish and Portuguese.

A frequent speaker and published author on the topic of franchising, Morgan focuses her practice on franchise and distribution law, commercial litigation, hospitality and general commercial transactions. She primarily represents franchisors, franchisees and multi-unit owners in a wide variety of commercial matters involving the franchise relationship. In 2019, she was named a Legal Eagle by Franchise Times Magazine. Morgan is a member of the American Bar Association’s Forum on Franchising and Young Lawyers Division; and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Arts & Business Council of Miami. Morgan holds a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University, magna cum laude, and a B.S. from the University of Florida, magna cum laude.

Formed in 2016, AXS Law Group in Wynwood is a full-service boutique law firm dedicated to providing practical and comprehensive solutions to complex matters. The firm was created to disrupt the traditional law firm model by bringing an entrepreneurial mindset to the practice of law and treating clients as partners. AXS Law is viewed as a market leader for embracing and implementing alternative fee arrangements. The firm’s practice areas include Corporate & Transactional, Franchise and Distribution, Litigation & Dispute Resolution and Real Estate. For more information, visit http://axslawgroup.com/.