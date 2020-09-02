AXS LAW GROUP LAUNCHES AXS ROADMAP INITIATIVE TO PROVIDE PRO BONO LEGAL SERVICES FOR BLACK-OWNED HOSPITALITY START-UPS

Miami-based law firm is taking applications from Black-owned restaurant/hospitality businesses

AXS LAW Group is proud to announce it has created the AXS LAW Roadmap Initiative to provide pro bono start-up legal services for Black-owned hospitality startups. The firm is taking applications from around the country.

“The AXS LAW family, like so many others around the world, have been deeply saddened by the heinous killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and so many other Black Americans,” said Michelle White, attorney at AXS LAW Group. “As a firm we are committed to fight systemic racism and to support a community that has always supported us. We are working to make changes within Miami and the country at large, and from that introspection, the AXS LAW Roadmap Initiative was born.”

For those clients selected, AXS LAW will offer pro bono legal services such as business organizational structuring advice, entity formation and initial organizational documents, obtaining an EIN in order to set up a bank account, shareholder / partnership agreements, lease negotiation, intellectual property structuring and trademark filing, drafting confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements, and other services as needed on a case by case basis. They will also provide quarterly follow-ups where they’ll meet with their hospitality clients to review and assess their evolving legal needs.

AXS LAW Group’s committee will review applications based on a variety of factors including financial need, business plan, prior experience, communities served, amongst others. Once selected, clients will be placed with experienced corporate attorneys who will assist them on the road to entrepreneurship.

To receive information about the AXS LAW Roadmap Initiative or to submit an application please contact them at roadmap@axslawgroup.com or visit www.axslawgroup.com/axslawblackownedbusinessinitiative.