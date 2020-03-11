Baptist Health Providing FREE Online Urgent Care Visits

At Baptist Health, the goal is to help keep the local community safe during the outbreak of sickness caused by coronavirus (COVID-19). As news on coronavirus continues to evolve, the CDC is urging patients with symptoms or concerns to stay home and use telehealth as a first line of defense. Virtual care remains a highly effective method for evaluating illness from the comfort of one’s home, while minimizing exposure to potentially contagious viruses.

In order to help provide greater access to care and peace of mind, Baptist Health will offer FREE online urgent care visits using the code CARE19 for a limited time. If you or a loved one are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, Baptist Health has doctors available online, nationwide 24/7, who can help assess your condition and determine the best course of action. Simply download the Care on Demand app, sign up and see a doctor from your phone, tablet or computer: https://baptisthealth.net/en/lp/pages/care-on-demand.aspx

Please share this with your friends, family and colleagues. The more we share, the better we can help prevent the spread of this disease.