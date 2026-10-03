Beacon Council committed to helping shape economic story

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Miami’s story has always been one where ambition meets opportunity. While that remains true today, it is clear that we must be more intentional and disciplined about the story we tell next and, equally important, the work behind it.

That was the imperative emerging from our recent Board Retreat, where we examined the opportunities ahead and the issues that will ultimately determine Miami’s long-term competitiveness. Three priorities rose to the forefront:

• Strengthening Miami’s business narrative;

• Treating affordability, education, and infrastructure as core economic issues, and

• Ensuring that economic growth translates into broader opportunity across the community.

These priorities are deeply connected. A strong business environment depends on people being able to set up shop, build careers, and live, work, and play here. It requires clearer pathways into quality jobs, more room for entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow, and tighter connections between the investment coming into Miami-Dade and the people and neighborhoods that call it home.

This is the next chapter of Miami’s economic story, and The Beacon Council is committed to helping shape it. We will continue doing what we do best. We will bring the right voices to the table and build alignment around a shared agenda and scorecard across government, business, and our civic institutions.

We already are advancing parts of that work and are discussing ways to hold ourselves accountable for progress. One example already in place is our new Economic Outlook Survey partnership with Kaufman Rossin, designed to capture business sentiment, track key economic trends, and ensure the perspectives of Miami’s business leaders are part of the story we tell about our economy. We invite you to take the survey to share your candid thoughts about where we go next together.

There is no shortage of opportunity ahead. Our job now is to be intentional about how we pursue it.

Rodrick Miller is President and CEO, Miami-Dade Beacon Council

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.