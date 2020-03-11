BOULUD SUD LAUNCHES SUNDAY BARBECUE BRUNCH

Coastal Mediterranean Restaurant Debuts Family-Style Barbecue on the Terrace Through Sunday, May 3

Chef Daniel Boulud’s Mediterranean restaurant, Boulud Sud Miami, adds a twist to its Sunday brunch with a family-style Mediterranean barbecue. Beginning Sunday, March 1, guests can enjoy cooler temperatures and a bold burst of flavors with a barbecue feast on the outdoor terrace. The special menu, created by Executive Chef Luis Polanco, is complete with hearty meats and refreshing seafood like skirt steak, lamb chops, octopus and Faroe Island salmon along with a selection of sides.

For $28 per person, a minimum party of two, guests can indulge in flavors from across the Mediterranean and for an additional $25, sip on bottomless beverages ranging from bloody marys, frosés, mimosas and spritzes.

Guests are encouraged to book a reservation ahead by calling the restaurant at 305-421-8800.

WHEN:

Available during Sunday brunch service Sunday, March 1 – Sunday, May 3

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

Boulud Sud

255 Biscayne Blvd Way Miami, FL 33131

305-421-8800

FULL MENU:

Mains

Seafood Parrilla

Key west Pink Shrimp, Octopus, Faroe Island Salmon

Meat Parilla

Skirt Steak, Lamb Chops, Harissa Marinated Chicken

Mar y Tierra Parrilla

Seafood and Meat Grill

Vegetarian Parrilla

Mushrooms, Squash, Eggplant

Sides Served Family Style (Choice of Two)

Ensalada Mixta Roasted Brocolini Garlic Fries Bravas

Majadra Tabbouleh