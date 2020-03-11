BOULUD SUD LAUNCHES SUNDAY BARBECUE BRUNCH

Coastal Mediterranean Restaurant Debuts Family-Style Barbecue on the Terrace Through Sunday, May 3
Chef Daniel Boulud’s Mediterranean restaurant, Boulud Sud Miami, adds a twist to its Sunday brunch with a family-style Mediterranean barbecue. Beginning Sunday, March 1, guests can enjoy cooler temperatures and a bold burst of flavors with a barbecue feast on the outdoor terrace. The special menu, created by Executive Chef Luis Polanco, is complete with hearty meats and refreshing seafood like skirt steak, lamb chops, octopus and Faroe Island salmon along with a selection of sides.
For $28 per person, a minimum party of two, guests can indulge in flavors from across the Mediterranean and for an additional $25, sip on bottomless beverages ranging from bloody marys, frosés, mimosas and spritzes.
Guests are encouraged to book a reservation ahead by calling the restaurant at 305-421-8800.
WHEN:
Available during Sunday brunch service Sunday, March 1 – Sunday, May 3
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.