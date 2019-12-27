Boutique Brokerages Moving to Keller Williams

Keller Williams (KW), the #1 real estate franchise by agent count, volume and units in the world, announced today that 3 brokerages have joined the KW Miami Beach market center. Joonok (June) Yang, broker of Miami Investment Property South of Fifth on Miami Beach, Ivette Agusti, broker of Premier Properties in Coral Gables and Jenny Alleyne, broker of Madrigal Realty in Miami all recently joined KWMB for a variety of reasons but foremost for the position that KW leadership has taken in the industry to stand behind their agents in the midst of disruption.

“We are excited to have these amazing brokers join our KW team,” said Mirielle Enlow, Team Leader. Smaller, boutique brokerages that want to stay relevant know that they need a partner in the industry that is fighting for the agents in this fourth industrial revolution. There are so many disruptors that have announced publically that they want to remove the agent from the real estate transaction but Gary Keller believes in arming agents with the technology and tools that they need to disrupt the disruptors. KW has spent $1Billion creating an end to end platform along with the agents so they never risk giving up their data to the disruptors again. Brokers also find the value in continuing their own branding which is fully supported by KW. At KW we are a partner in your business not the owner of your business. This is highly attractive to brokerages who have worked hard to build their own brand.

June’s Miami Investment Properties has been a leader in luxury sales in South Beach since 2001. June knew that as she’s transitioning her business for it’s next phase that she wanted to be surrounded by great agents that care about her and her business. “A Culture of agents helping agents was very important to me as I transition closer to retirement. I want to know that I’ve surrounded myself with agents that I can trust with my clients,” said June Yang.

Ivette Agusti started Premier Properties in 2000. With a passion for commercial real estate Ivette has excelled in building the relationships necessary to be successful in a very competitive sector of the real estate industry. “I felt I had reached my production ceiling on my own. KW brings so many tools to the agents making our life easier and more efficient. I’m also thankful for the coaching, consulting, accountability and comradere that I get from KW. I’ve only been here for two months and I can already see a change in my business,” said Ivette.

Jenny Alleyne opened her brokerage, Madrigal Realty in 2008 at the heart of the last recession. Against great odds in a down market Jenny rose above. Madgrial specialized in buying and selling distressed properties including multi-family, commercial, retail, single family and bank REO’s, While many brokerages went out of business during that time Jenny found a niche and ran with it. “I have been looking for a brokerage that had the same ethics that I have in my business. And also, a brokerage where I could be more than a realtor. KW provides me an opportunity to be a trainer and/or coach which is appealing to me because I love giving back and I can also be an investor in the company in the future. There is so much opportunity with Keller Williams,” said Ms. Alleyne.

The Miami Beach office consists of more than 200 associates. Keller Williams Realty is an education-based, technology-driven company that provides associates and consumers with cutting-edge systems and tools. KW has been named the #1 training organization across all industries. Forbes Magazine recently rated Keller Williams the #1 happiest place to work and the #8 Company for Women out of 350 companies in the US. Entrepreneur Magazine named KW the #1 Best Work Life Balance company in the US. Newsweek just ranked KW the #1 Customer Service Real Estate Company in the US.

For more information call Mirielle Enlow at 305-798-2393 or visit www.kw.com.