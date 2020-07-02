BUYA BRINGS JAPANESE STREET FOOD TO WYNWOOD

Global Izakaya Concept To Open Miami Location

With A Soul-Awakening Menu

Buya Izakaya + Yakitori, a Japanese soul food eatery and bar, is set to open at the beginning of July bringing an izakaya to the heart of Wynwood. The concept behind Buya, which means “small fire”, was born in St. Petersburg, FL in 2016, where it received overwhelming praise since its inception and inspired it’s expansion overseas to Berlin and Potsdam, Germany. Founder Michael Sponaugle teamed up with industry veterans and friends Jeff Grosser, Managing Partner; and Michael Lewis and Steven Haigh, founders of the popular Wynwood destination KYU, to open Buya’s Miami location

“Izakayas, or sit-down sake shops, are casual spaces where the Japanese imbibe after work similar to Irish pubs, tapas bars or historic taverns, and I value the humility behind them,” said Buya Founder Michael Sponaugle. “We are honoring the authentic flavor profiles and ingredients behind the simplistic izakaya concept by offering a culinary crash course that cultivates an appreciation of Japanese street food.”

Located on NW 24th Street, already a dining destination in Wynwood with an eclectic blend of gastronomies and nightlife, Buya takes guests on a multi-sensory journey that provides a new perspective on Japanese pub food. Inspired by indigenous ingredients and techniques from Japan, the izakaya menu will feature plates including yakitori and wagyu kushiyaki which are grilled over binchotan charcoal, a duck dumpling hotpot and tokyo street corn. Guests have a front row seat to the orchestration of the dishes with the restaurant’s exhibition kitchen.

Buya’s intricate cocktail and whisky program features a Japanese whisky collection with nearly 30 labels, one of the largest collections in Florida. Craft cocktails are masterfully created with housemade ingredients such as specialty sodas for highballs.

Inspired by Tokyo’s Golden Gai, a collection of over 200 misfit micro-bars occupying the alleyways in a darkened corner of Shinjuku, is Buya’s concealed cocktail den. Hidden inside the restaurant, Buya’s Golden Gai features a cloaked entrance and a ceiling crowned with hundreds of suspended chopsticks floating over a handful of inviting bar stools that pier out over the dining room. The stools are available on a first come, first serve basis and guests may find a few bottles of rare Japanese whisky hidden in the Golden Gai with rumored skeleton key access.

“We’re in the people business, that will always be our main priority,” said Jeff Grosser, Managing Partner at Buya Wynwood. “We’re here to create and provide an inclusive space where people can enjoy life and socialize. We’re grateful to play our part in serving others.”

Buya Izakaya + Yakitori is located at 250 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127 and will be open for lunch and dinner from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and late night on the weekends. For more information, visit www.buyawynwood.com or follow @buyawynwood on Instagram.