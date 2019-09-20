Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club Hires New Senior-Level Team Member

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, a Miami Beach oceanfront luxury property owned by Hersha Hospitality is pleased to announce a key appointment to the leadership team:

Craig Richesin as Director of Sales and Marketing

In his new role as director of sales and marketing, Mr. Richesin will be responsible for spearheading the oceanfront luxury hotel’s sales, marketing, and revenue strategies which had the honor of earning the AAA Four Diamond rating. Mr. Richesin joins Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club with over 15 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience and extensive success in promoting branded experiences. He spent 13 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he last held the role of Director of Sales and Marketing for the Sheraton Burlington Hotel leading the Group, Transient, Catering and Event Management teams.