Celebrating the True Spirit of Miami Beach, Palihouse Miami Beach

The original Greenbrier Hotel (est. 1940) has been reimagined as Palihouse Miami Beach, offering 71 oversized residential-style rooms and studios, most with kitchenettes. The hotel is located on Indian Creek Waterway in a restored Art Deco building set in the most prime area of Miami Beach, just minutes walk to the beach, as well as Miami’s best in art, culture, restaurants and shopping.

Hotel guests are invited to enjoy our complimentary Beach Butler service, offering round-trip transportation in our custom made convertible Moke, to and from some of our favorite local Miami Beach spots. Upon arrival to the beach, our Beach Butler will provide you with beach chairs, umbrellas, towels and a complimentary chilled beverage. Upon request, we also offer Cooler Bag Lunches for you to take with you for your day at the beach. Guests are also invited to utilize our house bicycles, giving you the perfect opportunity to explore Miami Beach. Welcome travelers and locals alike!

Our design is highly eclectic, inspired by an eastern seaboard meets boho Mediterranean beach flair, with modern touches tempered by aged materials, mix-matched upholstered furniture and tactile textiles.

