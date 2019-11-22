CHEF MICHAEL SOLOMONOV BRINGS ZAHAV POP-UP TO HABITAT AT 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH DURING MIAMI ART WEEK 2019

American Express Presents a Three-Day Culinary Experience from Zahav,

the Acclaimed Philadelphia Restaurant, December 4-6

Chef Michael Solomonov, American Express ® Global Dining Collection member and executive chef/co-owner of Zahav, the trailblazing restaurant that put the rich melting pot of Israeli cuisine at the forefront of dining in America today, is set to debut a three-day pop-up of his Philadelphia outpost at Habitat, 1 Hotel South Beach’s signature restaurant, in collaboration with American Express.

From December 4th to December 6th, guests will enjoy a four-course, family-style dinner that includes signature dishes such as the Zahav Hummus-Tehina, Cauliflower Baba Ganoush, and Bulgarian Lamb Kebab prepared by the five-time James Beard award-winning chef.

In celebration of Miami Art Week, Melanie Dunea, the award-winning American Photographer and author best known for the book series, My Last Supper, as well as her revealing portraits of some of the world’s most celebrated artists, chef, politicians and intellectuals, will collaborate with Chef Solomonov to bring food and art together. As diners enjoy the flavors of Zahav, Melanie will be painting, swirling, and creating original artwork that she will then photograph and print à la minute for guests to take away and add to their private art collections. Art meets food again in this chapter of Melanie’s series Don’t Play with Your Food-Miami.

WHEN: Miami Art Week 2019 – December 4-6Food

WHERE: Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

RESERVATIONS: Available: 6:00PM – 10:30PM

Visit: RESY; Tickets: $195