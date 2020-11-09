CITY NATIONAL BANK COMMITS $1 MILLION TO FLORIDA NONPROFITS SUPPORTING COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

Funding will address three critical areas of need: community healthcare,

food security, and protection for vulnerable populations.

City National Bank (CNB), Florida’s Big Bank Alternative, has established a $1 million COVID Relief Fund aimed at supporting nonprofit organizations that are confronting the Coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic impacts.

The fund will target three areas of critical need: community hospitals and healthcare providers on the frontlines; nonprofits addressing the food insecurity crisis; and organizations that serve vulnerable segments of the population, including those with special needs or experiencing homelessness.

The announcement comes as Florida experiences significant health and economic impacts from the pandemic. More than 670,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, with more than 13,000 fatalities to date. The virus is also taking a toll on Florida’s workforce, with more than 1.97 million residents of the state having filed for unemployment benefits as the pandemic puts a strain on businesses across the state.

“Communities in all corners of Florida are in dire need of additional support due to a pandemic and economic crisis that were unforeseen just six months ago,” City National Bank Vice Chairman & CEO Jorge Gonzalez said. “CNB supports more than 300 nonprofits annually, but this year we’re stepping up with additional funding for organizations that are making a direct, measurable impact in areas of great need related to the pandemic.”

The unprecedented demand for healthcare resources has left hospitals stretched thin, and members of the medical community are putting their lives on the line to save others. With so much uncertainty, health systems are in dire need of equipment, supplies and manpower. In addition, food insecurity in the state is at an all-time high. According to a recent report, Florida currently ranks as the seventh-worst state for food insecurity in the U.S.

The following organizations will receive support from the City National Bank fund:

Supporting Healthcare Providers on the Frontlines

Jackson Health Foundation, which raises funds to support Jackson Health System, one of the largest nonprofit academic medical systems in the U.S. The Foundation’s Miracle Fund is addressing urgent needs, including patient care, the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, and childcare for frontline employees.

Baptist Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Baptist Heath South Florida, ensures the organization’s hospitals, institutes and outpatient facilities can invest in technological advances and the latest medical equipment, while performing cutting-edge research.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation funds world-class pediatric care across the Nicklaus Children’s Health System, which includes Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, home to 309 beds, 800 attending physicians and more than 475 pediatric subspecialists.

Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation, which is committed to meeting the South Florida community’s expectation for quality medicine, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

Orlando Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization that spans nine Florida counties with nearly 450 locations, including 13 hospitals and emergency departments. Orlando Health is home to the area’s only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system with nearly 3,300 beds.

San Juan Bosco Clinic serves the basic medical needs of the uninsured and underserved children and adults in Miami-Dade County, without regard to the person’s race, age, gender, ethnicity or religious affiliation. The Clinic is solely funded through the generosity of community partners, philanthropic individuals, corporations and foundations.

Ensuring No Floridian Goes Hungry

Farm Share partners with more than 2,000 food pantries, churches, schools, and nonprofits to support food-insecure Floridians daily. Last year, Farm Share distributed more than 88 million pounds of food to more than 17.5 million households across all of Florida’s 67 counties.

Feeding South Florida is the largest food bank serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties, delivering seven meals for every dollar donated. Last year, the nonprofit distributed nearly 62 million pounds of food to more than 700,000 people.

Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc. is a direct support organization for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, aiming to secure supplemental funding for enhancing student achievement through innovation and community engagement. Due to food insecurity caused by the pandemic, FNEI has also worked to distribute 80,000 hot meals to-date, purchased from local restaurants for children and families in South Florida. The organization continues to distribute over 500 meals daily.

Adopt a Family Miami aims to support Miami’s most vulnerable residents by connecting low-income families with those who have the means to provide them with essential groceries and basic needs on a regular basis. The support extends beyond food, with some families offering pro-bono medical aid and legal advice.

Protecting Vulnerable Populations

Camillus House provides social and health services to more than 12,000 people annually, with a focus on the homeless and impoverished. The nonprofit has continued serving the on-street homeless during the pandemic, offering meals, medical attention and social support in a safe manner.

Miami Bridge is Miami-Dade’s only emergency home that counsels kids ages 10 to 17 who are experiencing crisis due to homelessness, truancy, or issues at home. Services include in-shelter counseling, a 24-hour crisis hotline, field trips, and family reunification.

Agape Network is a nationally-accredited, fully-integrated community health center in Miami that has provided effective behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, recovery services, and family reunification for 35 years.

“As Miami-Dade’s nonprofit, safety net hospital system, Jackson relies on financial support from private sector partners like City National Bank,” said Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System. “Our physicians, nurses, and other frontline healthcare providers have been working tirelessly under extremely difficult circumstances throughout this pandemic, and the resources provided by City National Bank will help ensure we can continue providing our community with the highest level of medical care.”

“For more than 20 years, our mission has been to ensure no Floridian goes hungry,” Stephen Shelley, President & CEO of Farm Share said. “COVID-19 has created extraordinary challenges for everyone, but the members of our community who were struggling before the pandemic are especially vulnerable. As the economic crisis further threatens food security across Florida, we are grateful that City National Bank is providing much-needed relief to meet one of humanity’s most basic needs.”

“All of these nonprofits have been affected by the additional demands of this pandemic, and yet they continue to advance their mission and serve our communities,” Gonzalez said. “Our hope is that this relief fund, along with our focus on supporting small- and mid-sized businesses, will help get our state back on track as quickly and safely as possible.”

Founded in Florida almost 75 years ago, CNB is deeply rooted in the community, and committed to helping Floridians get through the pandemic. In addition to creating the relief fund to support the heroic efforts of medical and community organizations across the state, CNB is also helping sustain the state’s economic health. During the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program launch, the bank’s team worked tirelessly around the clock to fund about 9,500 loans totaling almost $2 billion in a two-week span, helping preserve as many as 250,000 jobs.