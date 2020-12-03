City of Miami Beach Announces Programming for Art Week Miami Beach 2020

—Monday, November 30 – Sunday, December 6, 2020—

The City of Miami Beach is pleased to announce the programming and events during Art Week Miami Beach. Museums, galleries, theatres and other spaces, both public and private, have joined together to present exhibitions, installations and performances across the city that reflect Miami Beach’s diversity as well as its reputation as a cultural capital that bridges the Americas.

The City of Miami Beach Legacy Purchase Program returns in 2020, further strengthening the city’s relationship with Art Basel Miami Beach. During this year’s OVR, Miami Beach residents are once again invited to vote on the purchase of a work of world-class art for the city’s Art in Public Places (“AiPP”) Collection. Miami New Drama will present an outdoor theatrical experience, Seven Deadly Sins, across seven storefronts along Miami Beach’s historic Lincoln Road. With works ranging from monumental sculpture, neon, to sound and video, and participatory artworks, Art Outside, a public art exhibition initiated by The Bass that offers residents and visitors the opportunity to see and experience a network of public artworks throughout Miami Beach. Additional highlights, events and programming to be announced soon.

Free trolley service will be provided during Art Week Miami Beach on Thursday, December 3 through Sunday, December 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with approximately 20-minute service frequency.

Art Week Miami Beach 2020 Full Events Schedule

Monday, November 30 – Sunday, December 6, 2020

The Bass | 2100 Collins Avenue | www.thebass.org

Trolley Stop: 22 Street & Collins Avenue

10 AM – 5 PM, Wednesday – Sunday

Exhibitions include The Willfulness of Objects, a selection of newly acquired works from The Bass’ collection, Open Storage: Selections from the Collection and Works on Loan and Art Outside.

Art Outside | Multiple locations throughout Miami Beach | www.artoutsidemb.org

Trolley Stops: 11 Street & Collins Avenue | 17 Street & Meridian | 17 Street & Washington Avenue | 22 Street & Collins Avenue

Daily, Self – Guided Tours

Art Outside is a public art exhibition presented by The Bass, in collaboration with City of Miami Beach Art in Public Places, that offers residents and visitors the opportunity to see and experience a network of public artworks throughout Miami Beach.

No Vacancy, Miami Beach | Multiple locations throughout Miami Beach | www.mbartsandculture.org

Noon – 9 PM, Daily, Self-Guided Tours

The City of Miami Beach presents the launch of No Vacancy, a juried contemporary public art competition that celebrates ten artists in ten of Miami Beach’s famed hotels. Please visit website for additional project information and locations.

Olafur Eliasson’s Earth Speakr | Interactive Digital Artwork |

Daily, Self-Guided

Earth Speakr invites residents of South Florida and all over the world to listen to what the next generation has to say about the future of our planet. The artwork promotes cross-generational dialogue at a critical time for Miami Beach in light of rising sea levels.

SoundScape Park | 400 17 Street | www.mbartsandculture.org

Trolley Stop: 17 Street & Washington Avenue

7 PM – 10 PM, Monday – Thursday

Bill Fontana’s Sonic Dreamscape, a sound and video installation commissioned by City of Miami Beach Art in Public Places.

7 PM -10 PM Friday- Sunday

The Bass2 and Daata Digital Art Commissions present a screening of new digital commissions by internationally recognized contemporary artists, Larry Achiampong, Jeremy Couillard, Petra Cortright, and Alberta Whittle.

The Wolfsonian-FIU | 1001 Washington Avenue | www.wolfsonian.org

Trolley Stop: 11 Street & Collins Avenue

10 AM – 6 PM, Thursday – Sunday

Exhibiting four new exhibitions, including The New Deal: Art Relief, Art for Justice, You, Me, We, Us: Solidarity in AIDS Graphic Design and Color and Form: American Depression Glass. Admission will be free, with online ticketed entry at www.wolfsonian.org

Miami New Drama | Lincoln Road | www.miaminewdrama.org

Trolley Stop: Lenox Avenue/Lincoln Road

Various performances beginning at 6:30 PM, Thursday – Sunday

Miami New Drama presents 7 Deadly Sins, an outdoor, socially distanced and sinfully-safe theatrical experience, presented across seven storefronts along Miami Beach’s historic Lincoln Road. Please visit website for ticket information.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden | 2000 Convention Center Drive | www.mbgarden.org

Trolley Stop: 17 Street & Meridian Avenue

11 AM – 5 PM, Thursday – Sunday

Be sure to stop by the Miami Beach Botanical Garden to experience this magical oasis, along with live musical performances, sound and media installations and an open-air artisan market.

Oolite Arts | 924 Lincoln Road | www.oolitearts.org

Trolley Stop: Lennox Avenue & Lincoln Road

Exhibitions include Idioms and Taxonomies by Oolite artists- in-residence and Materialize, an art shop highlighting small works by South Florida based visual artists.

New World Symphony on Lincoln Road | Lincoln Road | www.nws.edu

Trolley Stop: 17 Street & Washington Avenue

8 PM – 10 PM, Daily

New World Symphony’s violinists, cellists and violists perform for crowds while riding up and down the pedestrian mall on a golf cart.

Miami Design Preservation League | 1001 Ocean Drive | www.mdpl.org

Trolley Stop: 11 Street & Collins Avenue

9 AM – 5 PM, Monday, Friday-Sunday

Featured exhibitions include Women’s Right to Vote, Featured Local Artist: Urban Sketchers and permanent exhibitions of Art Deco, Mediterranean and Miami Modern historic design styles.

Holocaust Memorial | 1933 Meridian Avenue | www.holocaustmemorialmiamibeach.org

Trolley Stop: 17 Street & Meridian Avenue

9 AM- 7 PM, Daily

View Kenneth Treister’s Holocaust Memorial, an inspiring memorial created as a tribute to the six million Jewish victims of Nazi terrorism.

Miami Beach Regional Library | 227 22 Street | www.mdpls.org

Trolley Stop: 22 Street & Collins Avenue

9:30 AM-8 PM, Monday – Thursday and 9:30 AM – 6 PM, Friday-Saturday

An exhibition of the works of Georgeta “Gigi” Aramescu from the Miami-Dade Public Library System’s Permanent Art Collection.

Windows at Walgreens presented by The Bass and Oolite Arts

Trolley Stop: 22 Street & Collins Avenue

2300 Collins Avenue

Nicole Salcedo Wandering Waves presented by The Bass www.thebass.org

6700 Collins Avenue

Transformation and Futility: a queer deconstruction of space | Geovanna Gonzalez presented by Oolite Arts www.oolitearts.org

City of Miami Beach Legacy Purchase Program 2020

December 2-5: Three works presented at OVR: Miami Beach will be presented for a public vote. The work with the most votes will be purchased by the City of Miami Beach and inducted into the city’s Art in Public Places collection on Sunday, December 6.

MIAMI BEACH IN-PERSON FAIR

Jada Art Fair | Normandy Isle Arts District [NIAD] | http://jadaartfair.com/

Jada Miami Art Fair 2020 will feature over 120 pieces, including paintings, multimedia installations, murals, and sculptures in its 4-day fair (Dec. 3 – 6) from artists all over the world.



HOTEL PARTNERS

Faena | 3201 Collins Avenue | www.faenaart.org

Trolley Stop: 32 Street & Collins Avenue

10 AM – 6 PM, Daily

Visit this unique Miami Beach hotel to experience Dreaming with Lions a site-specific commission by Alexandre Arrechea, located beachfront at Faena.

The Sagamore | 1671 Collins Ave | www.sagamoresouthbeach.com

Trolley Stop: 17 Street & Collins Avenue

Daily

Exhibitions include Everyone Has a Story to Tell and The Gaze, featuring the work of over 30 Miami based artists. Located in the lobby and public areas of hotel.

The Betsy Hotel | 1440 Ocean Drive | www.thebetsyhotel.com

Trolley Stop: 15 Street & Collins Avenue

7 PM – 1 AM, Daily

Exhibitions include Temporary Occupancy by Die-Cast as part of the No Vacancy, Miami Beach program, Empathy Time by Miami-based conceptual artist, Nuria Richards on The Betsy Orb.

SBE and Redbury South Beach Hotel | 1776 Collins Avenue | www.redburymiami.com

Trolley Stop: 17 Street & Collins Avenue

Daily

SBE’s Art Drive in collaboration with Lincoln cars, and other participating SBE hotels, will feature prominent art installations visible from the street and highlighted during guided driven tours.

Royal Palm South Beach | 1545 Collins Avenue | www.royalpalmsouthbeach.com

Trolley Stop: 15 Street & Collins Avenue

Daily

Tropical Realism Art Installation at the Royal Palm featuring Jacqueline Roche

Virtual Art Week Miami Beach programming is being presented by The Bass, New World Symphony, Miami Beach Urban Studios-FIU, The Wolfsonian-FIU, Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU and The Rhythm Foundation.