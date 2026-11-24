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Michelle Weinberg, Flying Colors (rendering)

The City of Miami Beach will unveil Flying Colors, a new site-specific mural by artist Michelle Weinberg on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026 at 11 a.m. Painted on the exterior wall of Bay Supermarket at 909 Normandy Drive, the mural sits just off Normandy Plaza, the central public space of the Isle of Normandy and one of North Beach’s busiest neighborhood gathering points. The unveiling is free and open to the public.

Spanning the length of the building’s street-facing wall, Flying Colors is a buoyant composition of overlapping geometric planes, angled bands, checkerboard ribbons, and stylized floral bursts set against a soft, pale ground. Weinberg’s signature palette of “pastel and hothouse hues” (teals, violets, magentas, greens, and oranges) gives the wall a sense of movement, as if its shapes were caught mid-flight above the sidewalk. The work is designed to greet residents and visitors as they run errands, meet friends, and move through the plaza on foot, bike, and transit.

“It is most rewarding for my work in public spaces to interact with an audience of individuals from all walks of life, who may not be expecting an uplifting art experience in the midst of their errands and the general level of distraction that characterizes everyday life,” said Michelle Weinberg. “For this reason, I describe all my works as vivid backdrops for human activity.”

Weinberg was selected through a limited entry competition in which the City invited four artists to develop site-specific concepts for the Bay Supermarket wall. Proposals were reviewed by the Art in Public Places Committee in spring 2026 on the basis of artistic quality, aesthetic merit and enduring value, and the artist’s experience and qualifications.

The commission was conceived to enhance the public realm, reflect the character of North Beach, and strengthen the identity of the neighborhood. North Beach, the northernmost district of Miami Beach, stretching roughly from 60th Street to the Surfside border, is known for its laid-back residential character, wide beaches, and diverse international community shaped by Latin American, Caribbean, and European cultural influences. The neighborhood has made arts and culture a focus of its continued development, and Flying Colors joins Miami Beach’s growing public art collection as a new landmark for the area.

“Public art has the power to transform ordinary places into sources of inspiration and community pride,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “With Flying Colors, Michelle Weinberg has created a vibrant landmark that reflects the energy, creativity and unique character of North Beach. As residents and visitors gather in Normandy Plaza, this mural will bring color, joy and a strong sense of place to one of our community’s most cherished neighborhood spaces. It’s a fitting way to begin Art Week Miami Beach while celebrating the people and neighborhoods that make our city so special.”

About Michelle Weinberg

Michelle Weinberg is the recipient of awards and fellowships including a Gottlieb Foundation Award (2025), a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Award (2025 and 2016), NYSCA Support to Artists Grant (2025), Lower East Side Printshop Keyholder Residency (2024-25), Yaddo residency (2024), NYSCA/ NYFA Fellowship (2023), Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, MacDowell Colony, Millay Colony, South Florida Cultural Consortium Award, SouthArts, State of Florida Individual Artist and Specific Cultural Projects Grants, Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, homesession and Fundacion Valparaiso in Spain, 100W Corsicana Artists and Writers Residency in TX, Studios at MASS MoCA and more.

Weinberg has exhibited her work widely, in galleries, non-profit spaces and museums in the US and abroad. She has created numerous commissioned projects, including paint and print murals, hydraulic cement and handmade ceramic tiles, terrazzo flooring and mosaic works for clients such as facebook, Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places, City of Hollywood, FL, City of Tampa and more. Her mural Intricate Pattern Overlay for the Wolfsonian Museum in Miami Beach commemorated the 100th anniversary of World War I in 2014, and her work Tropic Episodes was installed at Miami International Airport in 2019. Currently, she has designed a 700 linear foot print mural installation called “River Semaphore” for the Battery Park City Authority in Lower Manhattan, commissioned by ArtBridge and NYC Parks.

About the City of Miami Beach Art in Public Places Committee

The Art in Public Places Committee is a seven-member City Commission-appointed citizens’ board responsible for the commission and purchase of artwork by contemporary artists in all media. The program allocates funds totaling 2% of hard costs for city projects and joint private/public projects. Funds from construction projects may be aggregated into the Art in Public Places Fund and allocated for artwork at public sites and for collection maintenance.

