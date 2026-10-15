City of North Miami Beach Celebrates the Success of the “Safety First” Community Outreach Initiative

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October 13, 2026 — The City of North Miami Beach recently concluded its citywide “Safety First” Initiative, marking a resounding success in neighborhood engagement, public safety education, and collaborative community governance. Designed as a hands-on community policing and outreach campaign, the initiative brought city officials, law enforcement officers, and public servants directly into every neighborhood across North Miami Beach to connect with residents face-to-face.

Instituted by Commissioner Phyllis Smith, City Manager Darvin Williams, and Police Chief Juan Pinillos, the “Safety First” campaign provided a transparent platform for residents to voice concerns, ask questions, and learn about key municipal operations directly impacting their daily lives and quality of life.

Rather than focusing solely on traditional public safety, the initiative integrated a comprehensive “whole-government” approach. Residents engaged directly with departmental experts across a wide spectrum of essential services, including:

Community Policing & Crime Prevention: Fostering direct relationships between residents and neighborhood police officers to build trust and proactive safety partnerships.

Traffic Safety & Calming: Addressing local speeding, pedestrian safety, and roadway flow concerns specific to individual neighborhoods.

Water & Sanitation Services: Educating residents on municipal water quality, infrastructure updates, and efficient waste collection programs.

Hurricane Preparedness & Emergency Management: Providing essential resources, storm readiness tips, and emergency contact pathways ahead of severe weather events.

“The ‘Safety First’ initiative represents the core of how we serve North Miami Beach—by listening first and meeting our residents right where they live,” said City Manager Darvin Williams. “True community safety and high quality of life require a strong partnership between our city staff and the people we serve. By bringing public safety, water services, traffic management, and emergency readiness into every neighborhood, we are building a more connected, informed, and resilient North Miami Beach.“

Throughout the outreach events, residents expressed strong support for the open-dialogue format, noting that having department heads and police leadership present in their own neighborhoods made city governance more accessible and responsive.

Building on the strong momentum and positive community feedback generated by “Safety First,” city leadership plans to continue hosting regular neighborhood engagement sessions and expanding community policing efforts throughout North Miami Beach.

For more information on upcoming neighborhood meetings, public safety programs, or municipal services, please visit www.citynmb.com.

For images, access the Safety First Image Bank

About the City of North Miami Beach

The City of North Miami Beach is a diverse, vibrant community located in the heart of South Florida. Dedicated to excellence in public service, community engagement, and infrastructure growth, North Miami Beach strives to deliver an exceptional quality of life for all residents and visitors.