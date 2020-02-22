Commissioner Gongora Honors Top Chefs Based in Miami Beach

—Ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Miami Beach City Hall —
Join the City of Miami Beach and Commissioner Michael Góngora to honor some of the top Miami Beach chefs helping shape the city’s food scene and reputation as a major culinary destination. These local chefs, along with many others, recently participated in the 19th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), a five-day star-studded event that to date has raised more than $30 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Please see list of chefs below:
- Bernie Matz- Bodega
- Sean Brasel – Meat Market
- Kal Abdalla- A Fish Called Avalon
- Laurent Tourondel – LT Steak & Seafood / The Alley
- Danny Ganem- The Betsy Hotel
- Jeff McInnis & Janine Booth- Stiltsville Fish Bar
- Jeremy Ford- Stubborn Seed
- Sergio Sigala- Cecconi’s Miami
- Richard Hales- Bird & Bone
- Benjamin Goldman- Planta
- Marcelo Palacios- Prime One Twelve
- Jose Icardi- Diez y Seis
- Steve Santana- Taquiza
- Paolo Dorigato- Dolce Italian
- Justin Smillie- Upland
- Sunny Oh- Juvia
- Michael Pirolo- Macchialina
- Peter Vauthy- Red, the Steakhouse
“We are so lucky to have the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food presented by Capital One here in Miami Beach,” said Commissioner Michael Góngora. ” The Festival is an outstanding vehicle to highlight the incredible culinary talent based right here in our own back yard, alongside some of the world’s most well-known chefs, restaurants, and food personalities.
WHEN: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Miami Beach City Hall – Commission Chambers, 3rd Floor
1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139