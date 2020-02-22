Commissioner Gongora Honors Top Chefs Based in Miami Beach

By
Community News
-
68
Michael C. Gongora

—Ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Miami Beach City Hall —

Join the City of Miami Beach and Commissioner Michael Góngora to honor some of the top Miami Beach chefs helping shape the city’s food scene and reputation as a major culinary destination. These local chefs, along with many others, recently participated in the 19th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), a five-day star-studded event that to date has raised more than $30 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Please see list of chefs below:

  • Bernie Matz- Bodega
  • Sean Brasel – Meat Market
  • Kal Abdalla- A Fish Called Avalon
  • Laurent Tourondel – LT Steak & Seafood / The Alley
  • Danny Ganem- The Betsy Hotel
  • Jeff McInnis & Janine Booth- Stiltsville Fish Bar
  • Jeremy Ford- Stubborn Seed
  • Sergio Sigala- Cecconi’s Miami
  • Richard Hales- Bird & Bone
  • Benjamin Goldman- Planta
  • Marcelo Palacios- Prime One Twelve
  • Jose Icardi- Diez y Seis
  • Steve Santana- Taquiza
  • Paolo Dorigato- Dolce Italian
  • Justin Smillie- Upland
  • Sunny Oh- Juvia
  • Michael Pirolo- Macchialina
  • Peter Vauthy- Red, the Steakhouse                  

“We are so lucky to have the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food presented by Capital One here in Miami Beach,” said Commissioner Michael Góngora. ” The Festival is an outstanding vehicle to highlight the incredible culinary talent based right here in our own back yard, alongside some of the world’s most well-known chefs, restaurants, and food personalities.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Miami Beach City Hall – Commission Chambers, 3rd Floor
1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

