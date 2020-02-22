Commissioner Gongora Honors Top Chefs Based in Miami Beach

—Ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Miami Beach City Hall —

Join the City of Miami Beach and Commissioner Michael Góngora to honor some of the top Miami Beach chefs helping shape the city’s food scene and reputation as a major culinary destination. These local chefs, along with many others, recently participated in the 19th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), a five-day star-studded event that to date has raised more than $30 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Please see list of chefs below:

Bernie Matz- Bodega

Sean Brasel – Meat Market

Kal Abdalla- A Fish Called Avalon

Laurent Tourondel – LT Steak & Seafood / The Alley

Danny Ganem- The Betsy Hotel

Jeff McInnis & Janine Booth- Stiltsville Fish Bar

Jeremy Ford- Stubborn Seed

Sergio Sigala- Cecconi’s Miami

Richard Hales- Bird & Bone

Benjamin Goldman- Planta

Marcelo Palacios- Prime One Twelve

Jose Icardi- Diez y Seis

Steve Santana- Taquiza

Paolo Dorigato- Dolce Italian

Justin Smillie- Upland

Sunny Oh- Juvia

Michael Pirolo- Macchialina

Peter Vauthy- Red, the Steakhouse

“We are so lucky to have the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food presented by Capital One here in Miami Beach,” said Commissioner Michael Góngora. ” The Festival is an outstanding vehicle to highlight the incredible culinary talent based right here in our own back yard, alongside some of the world’s most well-known chefs, restaurants, and food personalities.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Miami Beach City Hall – Commission Chambers, 3rd Floor

1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139