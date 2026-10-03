Commissioner Rodriguez delivers procurement reform for county

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Miami-Dade County Commission chair Anthony Rodriguez has delivered a sweeping overhaul of the county’s procurement system following final approval by county commissioners of a comprehensive package of reforms developed through the chair’s Special Task Force to Reduce Inefficiencies in Procurement (STRIP).

The four ordinances approved by the commission will simplify a procurement process that has long been viewed as complicated and time-consuming, reducing unnecessary bureaucracy while improving efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Currently, certain county procurement processes can take up to 349 days to complete. Once the STRIP reforms are fully implemented, that timeline is expected to be reduced to approximately 120 to 150 days, a reduction of more than 60 percent. The changes will allow county departments and businesses to move projects forward more quickly while maintaining the necessary safeguards and oversight.

“This is a major step forward for Miami-Dade County,” Rodriguez said. “For too long, our procurement process has been unnecessarily complicated, creating delays for our departments, our businesses and ultimately our residents. STRIP gave us an opportunity to take a hard look at the system, identify what was not working and fix it.”

The STRIP recommendations were developed following months of review and input from county staff, procurement professionals, industry stakeholders and members of the community. With final approval by the commission, the reforms will now move into implementation, marking a significant step toward a more modern, efficient and competitive county procurement system.

The work, however, does not stop with the approval of these reforms. Continued engagement with the small business community will help bring their feedback to the table and make further updates to ensure the procurement system better serves the businesses that help drive the local economy.

“This is about making government work better,” Rodriguez said. “We are eliminating unnecessary hurdles, keeping the safeguards that matter and building a procurement system that is faster, fairer and easier to navigate. Most importantly, we are making sure that taxpayer dollars can get to work faster for the people of Miami-Dade County.”

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