CORPORATIONS FOSTER CONNECTION OVER CONSCIOUS (VIRTUAL) COCKTAILING

Mixology Mixer Debuts Virtual Cocktail Experiences Nationwide

Mixology Mixer is a new company that is crafting unique virtual cocktail classes to foster employee engagement, team bonding and motivation among colleagues.

With remote work in full swing and employees call-hopping throughout the day, the Mixology Mixer helps coworkers stay connected by allowing them to still socialize while social distancing, all from the comfort of home.

Mixology Mixer manages all the planning and logistics of each virtual happy hour including delivery of necessary mixers, garnishes, bar tools and spirits to each employee’s address in preparation for the one hour virtual cocktail making class featuring interactive, step-by-step instructions with one of the nation’s leading mixologists.

Companies can choose from a list of creative cocktail kit experiences, and the bartenders behind them, in addition to scheduling a date and time online. Once booked, Mixology Mixer sends the organizer a customized invite that can be shared with colleagues, staff members and guests.

The program includes a virtual link to meet the host mixologist who will discuss the featured spirit, ingredients and tips for making expertly crafted cocktails at home. There will also be a step-by-step tutorial on how to create the cocktail(s) followed by a bartender Q&A.

Mixology Mixer kit options include:

– Classic Cocktails

Learn to mix (3) distinct martini cocktails with vodka or gin: Classic Martini, Gimlet, Daisy

Kit includes: olives, grenadine, truffle potato chips, with (1) 750ml gin OR vodka and (1) 375ml Dry Vermouth

vodka and (1) 375ml Dry Vermouth Pricing starts at $200/person based on a group minimum of 30

– Tequila Times

Learn to mix (3) refreshing tequila cocktails: Red Devil 2.0, Tommy’s Margarita, Paloma

Kit includes: grapefruit soda, grenadine, ancho-jalapeño agave syrup, Firewater Tincture, cayenne salt, with (1) 750ml mezcal OR tequila

tequila Pricing starts at $175/person based on a group minimum of 30

– Whiskey 2 Go

Learn to make (3) unique whiskey cocktails: Smoked Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Ward 8

Kit includes: Angostura bitters, grenadine, with (1) 750ml bourbon OR whiskey

whiskey Pricing starts at $175/person based on a group minimum of 30

– Spritz Around The World

Learn to make (3) unique spritz cocktails: French Spritz, Italian Spritz, Caribbean Spritz

Kit includes: dried fruit & flowers, grapefruit soda, Cedrata Tassoni Soda, with (1) 750ml elderflower liqueur & (1) 750ml sparkling wine

Pricing starts at $200/person based on a group minimum of 30

All kits include the necessary bar tools. Companies can also select non-alcoholic alternatives.