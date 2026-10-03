County to mark National Hispanic Heritage Month

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The Miami-Dade County Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board (HAAB) invites the community to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. A kickoff event will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, County Commission chair Anthony Rodriguez, vice chair Kionne L. McGhee and county commissioners have been invited as well as constitutional officers, municipal elected officials, and members of the Consular Corps of Miami.

The event is open free to the public.

The 2026 celebration will feature live performances by Melina Almodóvar, “La Muñeca de la Salsa”; Dayma Diamante, “La Diamante”, and Marlin de la Salsa, along with traditional Central and South American folkloric performances.

In recognition of Resolution No. R-663-23, sponsored by Commissioner Rodriguez, establishing September as Cuban Heritage Month in Miami-Dade County, La Diamante will perform a musical tribute to Cuban icon Celia Cruz. La Muñeca de la Salsa will dedicate her performance to the people of Colombia and Venezuela as a show of solidarity and support during this difficult time.

A one-day exhibition featuring more than 40 works of art also will be presented during the Sept. 15 celebration. Some of the participating artists have donated paintings to help raise funds for victims of the recent earthquakes.

The observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson. It was expanded by President Ronald Reagan and enacted into law in 1988 to cover a 30-day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It is a time to appreciate and celebrate the colorful cultures, rich histories, and diversity of Hispanic communities.

Sept. 15 is set as the starting date for the month as it is important for many reasons. It is the independence anniversary for the following Latin American countries: El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Then, the independence days of Mexico and Chile fall on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.

Also, every year on Oct. 12, several Latin American countries celebrate Día de la Raza (National Day of Spain and Día de la Hispanidad), which commemorates the day when Christopher Columbus arrived on the continent. In the United States, Columbus Day is celebrated on the second Monday of the month, this year falling on Oct. 12.

All meetings and events of the Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend.

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