COVID-19 Digital Marketing Resources, Tips & Pointers for Businesses

The fallout of business not as usual has obvious, catastrophic implications for small businesses — many are clawing for survival.

All of which has put digital marketing at the center of conversation for those looking to stanch the bleeding and, hopefully, thrive against the odds.

The question is how. The expertise required to navigate the fallout of Coronavirus is in fact being written, and re-written, in real-time. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of ideas and tactics that at a minimum communicate competence to clients and customers, and at best, can carve a path to success in spite of obvious challenges.

1.Use Your Data. Many small businesses — restaurants specifically — have shown savvy in shifting service offerings quickly. From in-restaurant dining, they’ve pivoted quickly to delivery, even offering meal kits and packages of pre-made meals for reheating. But many are relying solely on the limitations of ‘free’ social media to share that message.

As a result, they’re at the whims of social algorithms that may or may not deliver that message to followers. Instead, there are three quick ways to use existing client information: